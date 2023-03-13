Lightning Fit Launches Industry-First Mobile EMS Services
EMS Company continues massive growth footprint with 20+ markets in 2023NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lightning Fit Inc., the preeminent global leader in EMS fitness and therapy technology, has announced its next service and growth endeavor by making its new MOBILE TRAINER channel public.
The company just revealed it will be serving nearly 20 US markets and 100+ million in population by the end of 2023.
“A lot of hard work, planning and execution,” said Don Hammond, the COO at Lightning Fit. “We have the industry’s best product and service platform, and we needed to grow faster than the old brick-and-mortar routines would allow.” he added.
The service will allow clients to bring their EMS sessions, both fitness and rehabilitation services, into the comfort of their own home and with real time scheduling.
Company Founder and CEO Colleen McNutt discussed some of the details. “We’ve already quietly added mobile trainers into nearly a dozen US markets. We’ll now spend the rest of the year fortifying our existing markets and beyond. We should have about 100 full time mobile trainers covering about 100 million people by the end of 2023.”
“Restaurants. Groceries. Amazon. People want both the supervision and privacy of their own home, and they want it at their fingertips. So that’s what we’re happy to deliver. A fitness or therapy house call that’s just a click away.” McNutt concluded.
ABOUT LIGHTNING FIT: Founded in 2018 and headquartered in New York City, Lighting Fit is the preeminent global leader in EMS fitness and therapy suit technology. The company leads the industry in mobile at-home and at-work services covering nearly 100+ million people in 2023. Exponential calorie burn. Comprehensive body sculpting. Optimal physical performance. Results are our strong suit. To learn more or for press inquiries, go to www.LightningFit.com
