Lightning Fit Announces Hammond as New Chief Operating Officer
EMS Company lands Start-Up Veteran to Support Massive Growth EndeavorsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lightning Fit Inc., the preeminent global leader in EMS fitness and therapy technology, has just announced Don Hammond as their new Chief Operating Officer to help steer the company’s extensive global growth.
The statement was issued by CEO and Founder, Colleen McNutt, “We’re so happy to add to our expanding leadership team. Everything about this new relationship is built around intelligent growth. Lightning Fit is experiencing exponential expansion and Don’s background is literally like a custom fit.”
Hammond’s a longtime startup industry leader with multiple company exits that include both the technology and renewables industries.
He discussed his interest and early bond to the company. “Simply can’t explain the kismet.” Hammond stated. “From the moment I was introduced to the team, to learning more about the company’s early successes and industry growth. This group is hungry for greater success and I’m looking forward to supporting that endeavor.”
With near-future announcements regarding capital funding, HQ relocation and technology advancements, the burgeoning EMS technology company is certainly making noise.
McNutt added, “We have very ambitious directives for 2023, 2024 and beyond. But we know that with the proper leadership and follow through, they can certainly be achieved. We feel this is the first step in making those goals a reality.”
ABOUT LIGHTNING FIT: Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Southern California, Lighting Fit is the preeminent global leader in EMS fitness and therapy suit technology. Exponential calorie burn. Comprehensive body sculpting. Optimal physical performance. Results are our strong suit. To learn more or for press inquiries, go to www.LightningFit.com
