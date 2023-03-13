New York State Cemetery Board to Meet Friday March 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.

Members of the New York State Cemetery Board will meet on March 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the following location by videoconferencing:

One Commerce Plaza 99 Washington Avenue, Albany NY, Conference Room 1112

The public has a right to attend the meeting at the location or can attend remotely at the link provided below.

Tentative agenda items include pending legislation, rules and regulations, cemetery applications requiring Cemetery Board review, vandalism report and other items. Materials to be discussed may be found at: https://dos.ny.gov/cemeteries.

To attend by videoconference:

-------------------------------------------------------

1. Go to: https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=mdad79991bc477df5a77dcb62147dab92

meeting number (Access Code) 161 530 5455

2. If requested, enter your name and email address.

3. Enter the session password: Cem123

4. Click "Join Now".

5. Follow the instructions that appear on your screen.

To Join from a video system or application:

Dial: [email protected]

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

To attend by phone only

-------------------------------------------------------

To receive a call back, provide your phone number when you join the meeting, or call the number below and enter the access code.

Local: 1-518-549-0500

Password: 1615305455## USA Toll

For assistance:

Go to https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/mc

On the left navigation bar, click "Support".

Note: For information on logistics, please contact John Fatato at: [email protected] or

1-518-473-3355.

###