NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE ANNOUNCES $2.4M IN GRANTS TO LONG ISLAND COMMUNITIES TO ADVANCE PRESERVATION OF SOUTH SHORE ESTUARY RESERVE

The New York State Department of State today announced eight community projects and nonprofit awards totaling $2.4 million in funding through the South Shore Estuary Reserve (SSER) Local Assistance Grants Program. These awards will help advance priorities to improve water quality, increase shoreline resilience, improve habitat health, and advance environmental education and economic development. The Grant Program is the first of many steps to implement the $3.5 million through the Strategic Investment Plan, developed by the Department of State, in consultation with the South Shore Estuary Reserve Council. The awards are made in conjunction with National Estuaries Week.

“The South Shore Estuary Reserve is one of New York’s most valuable natural resources, and these grants will help ensure it remains healthy and resilient for generations to come,” Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said. “By investing in these projects, we are advancing the Reserve’s priorities by supporting economic development, outdoor recreation, community resiliency and public education. I would also like to recognize the Council and Advisory Committees for their persistence and dedication to the Reserve. Their local knowledge and technical skills are critical in the goal setting and implementation of the SSER’s goals.”

These grants will assist four municipalities and counties, as well as four organizations complete projects throughout the region. The winners are:

Nassau Soil and Water Conservation District ($236,000): Septic system upgrade at a public park.

Stony Brook University ($819,900): Eelgrass restoration, common garden experiment aimed at heat tolerance.

Citizens Campaign for the Environment ($238,000): Marine debris removal and outreach.

Suffolk County ($275,000): Salt marsh restoration.

Town of Oyster Bay ($244,000): Ocean to bay habitat restoration.

Seatuck Environmental Association ($70,000): Diamondback terrapin monitoring and habitat assessment.

NY Sea Grant ($50,000): Community science photo stand project expansion.

Village of Southampton ($506,000): Diadromous fish passage and stream habitat restoration.

Funding under the SSER program is available to municipalities, not-for-profits and academic institutions for projects such as design and engineering for coastal resilience projects, with an emphasis on natural and nature-based approaches; stormwater and marine debris management; design and engineering for public access for recreational activities like kayaking, canoeing, paddleboarding, and other water-based recreation. Grants will also help implement educational programs that advance citizen science within the Reserve.

The program also implements the priorities set forth in the Comprehensive Management Plan, which was updated in 2022 to include improvement of shoreline resiliency. The CMP guides the preservation, protection, restoration and enhancement of the natural resources of the Estuary, while achieving complementary economic and recreational goals.

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, “Estuaries provide critical ecological and economic strength for Suffolk County as well as reducing storm surges, providing habitat for marine life, and filtering pollutants. Protecting the estuaries is paramount to the health of our waterways. Thank you to the state for providing funding to support the marsh restoration project at Cupsogue.”

Town of Oyster Bay supervisor Joe Saladino said, “We thank the New York State Department of State for their support in helping us safeguard our shoreline and protect our natural resources. Together, we are helping to increase awareness of these important environmental initiatives.”

New York State Senator Monica Martinez said, “Long Island is defined by its coastal waterways, and the South Shore Estuary Reserve is a central part of this unique ecosystem. The grants being provided by the state will improve water quality and restore the health of our shoreline, while also expanding opportunities for people to enjoy these waters and nearby coastal areas. Together, these projects represent an investment in the long-term sustainability of our environment and the preservation of one of New York’s most treasured natural resources.”

New York State Senator Siela Bynoe said, “New York—especially Long Island—has finite environmental resources that must be stewarded carefully. This funding will help ensure that we preserve a vibrant ecosystem for future generations. Furthermore, these awards will contribute to advancing key priorities such as enhancing water quality, bolstering shoreline resilience, improving habitat health, and promoting environmental education alongside economic development.”

New York State Assemblywoman Michaelle C. Solages said, “Investing in the South Shore Estuary Reserve helps us protect Long Island’s waters while teaching our communities why conservation is so important. By caring for our salt marshes and bays, we not only fight climate change close to home but also make sure future generations can enjoy the beauty of our shoreline. I thank the State Department for this support and the Estuary Reserve for their tireless work to preserve what makes Long Island special.”

New York State Assemblyman Tommy John Schiavoni said, “This is critical funding for vulnerable habitats along the South Shore Estuary Reserve, and it will enable local leaders to protect Long Island’s natural resources for generations. Spanning the coastline of Long Island’s two counties outside of NYC, the South Shore Estuary Reserve is an internationally unique ecosystem which is Long Island’s first defense against powerful storms. By improving our vulnerable shorelines and tributaries, NYS and local partners continue to work together to fight the effects of climate change, defending against storm surges and coastal flooding, and improving surface water quality.”

Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer said, “One of our greatest resources is our Great South Bay and its 11 watersheds. It is the location of productive hard clam beds, eelgrass meadows and it vibrantly teems with finfish, blue claw crabs, sea birds and migratory waterfowl in the winter months. It is part of the vast South Shore Estuary Reserve (SSER) estuarine system which stretches from Southampton to Hempstead on the South Shore of Long Island. It is a location for pleasure boating, commercial and recreational clamming and crabbing and supports a robust sportfishing industry, but yes there is much more! The Town of Babylon declares its continued firm commitment in fulfilling the goals of preserving, protecting and enhancing the SSER resources and water quality. And congratulations to all the award recipients!”

Executive Director, Citizens Campaign for the Environment Adrienne Esposito said, “Stakeholders have worked in partnership with New York State and local government for two decades to restore and protect the South Shore Estuary Reserve. We are delighted to have made progress to improve water quality, address plastic pollution, and expand access for kayaks and paddleboarders. However, significantly more needs to be done. Providing state funding to local partners will immensely help the work being done to protect our beloved south shore bays, harbors, creeks, and local beaches. More importantly, working together through partnerships and collaborations with academia, not-for-profits and government is a winning recipe for restoration. We know how to address some of the most pressing issues, now we have funding to do it. Thank you to NYS Department of State for their commitment to implementing on the ground projects in the Reserve,”

The Nature Conservancy’s New York Policy and Strategy Director Jessica Ottney Mahar said, “The Nature Conservancy applauds Governor Hochul and the Department of State for investing $2.4 million into projects that will protect clean water, improve marine habitat, and expand public access to nature. Thanks to the leadership of Governor Hochul and the New York State Senate and Assembly, New York continues to lead the way by providing critical funding through the Environmental Protection Fund, Clean Water Infrastructure Act, and Environmental Bond Act to undertake projects like these that benefit people and wildlife across our great state. As stewards of the Bluepoint Bottomlands Preserve, a part of the South Shore Estuary, we look forward to continuing to partner with the State to protect this vital resource for the benefit of all New Yorkers.”

The SSER program is funded through the State’s Environmental Protection Fund, which Governor Hochul increased from $300 million to $400 million in 2022. Dring the same timeframe the SSER program also had a funding increase from $900,000 to $2 million.

About the South Shore Estuary Reserve Program

The South Shore Estuary Reserve (SSER), administered by the New York State Department of State and locally advised by the SSER Council comprised of municipal and stakeholder partners, was established in 1993 through the Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Act, which called for the protection and prudent management of Long Island's South Shore bays and upland areas draining to them. The SSER brings together State and local governments, not-for-profit organizations, academia, local business interests and the public to preserve, protect and enhance the natural, recreational, economic and educational resources of the SSER.

The SSER features vast stretches of sandy beaches, numerous marinas and abundant parks and nature preserves that provide opportunities to swim, boat, fish, hike, observe wildlife and relax. This area is home to 1.5 million people, the SSER is an anchor for Long Island’s tourism, seafood, and recreation industries. The Reserve extends across the southern portions of Nassau and Suffolk Counties and includes: the City of Long Beach; portions of the Towns of Hempstead, Oyster Bay, Babylon, Islip, Brookhaven and Southampton; and 28 villages. The SSER program works with numerous public and private partners on Long Island and is guided by the SSER Council, which Secretary of State Mosley chairs.