Inter&Co does not have exposure to Silicon Valley Bank

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter&Co, INC INTR ("Inter&Co" ou "Company") informs its shareholders and the market that the Company and its subsidiaries do not have any exposure or business relationship with Silicon Valley Bank. 

About Inter&Co   
Inter&Co is the holding company of Inter Group and indirectly holds all of Banco Inter's shares. Inter is the premier Super App providing financial and digital commerce services to more than 25 million customers in Brazil and the US. We offer a complete range of solutions, including banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services, in addition to a marketplace that brings together the best retailers in Brazil and the United States.  

Contacts: 
Grayling 
Lucia Domville / Fabiane Goldstein 
M +1 646. 824.2856/ +1 945.625.4793  
lucia.domville@grayling.com  / fabiane.goldstein@grayling.com 


