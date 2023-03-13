PrestigePEO Appoints Robyn Rusignuolo as Chief Operating Officer

New COO brings tremendous experience and strong operational leadership to PrestigePEO.

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrestigePEO announced that Robyn Rusignuolo has been appointed new COO of the Company. An experienced business leader, Robyn has assumed responsibilities as of March 6, 2023.

Robyn has extensive experience in the PEO and HR technology industries. She is joining the Company from Gale Healthcare Solutions, a private equity-backed staffing platform with over 50,000 employees, where she held the position of Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. She previously spent 9 years with Modern Business Associates, a 30,000-employee national PEO, where she held roles including Chief Operating Officer, Chief Legal Officer, and member of its Board of Directors.

Her additional PEO experience includes serving as Executive Vice President and subsequently Vice President with the Premier Family of Companies, which included PEOple Premier Inc. & Community Health Solutions of America. While there, she ran multiple business units, including a PEO, and helped lead M&A efforts, including both acquisitions and two significant sales to Fortune 500 companies. Robyn also co-founded and built SoleVenture, a technology platform that delivers automated HR and compliance support to gig economy workers.

"Robyn brings incredible knowledge and experience to PrestigePEO and specifically this role. She is a great fit for Chief Operating Officer because of her organizational leadership and her experience in managing large scale teams as well as mergers and acquisitions. Since the Company's goal is to further extend our reach through acquisition, we are confident that Robyn can take us there," said Andrew Lubash, founder, and CEO of PrestigePEO.

Rusignuolo states, "I am fortunate to have the opportunity to join PrestigePEO during such an exciting time. With its experienced leadership team, unique position in the marketplace, and commitment to customer service, the company is well-positioned for continued significant growth."

Robyn is a graduate of the University of Georgia and Stetson University College of Law. She has been a member of the Florida Bar since 2006. She will be relocating to New York, where PrestigePEO is headquartered, to spend time with the executive team.

About PrestigePEO

Melville, N.Y.-based PrestigePEO provides integrated, end-to-end human resources (HR) solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) for managing all essential human resources operations. This includes support for employee benefits management, payroll administration, compliance, and HR guidance, among others. PrestigePEO's full spectrum of HR services and solutions helps SMBs lower employee benefit costs, reduce administrative workloads, and manage critical HR functions.

PrestigePEO is among only one percent of PEOs accredited by the Employer Services Assurance Corporation (ESAC), certified (CI) through Workers Comp Risk Management, and classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) by the IRS – demonstrating financial stability and strict adherence with a diverse range of regulatory and security standards.

To learn more, visit http://www.prestigepeo.com and follow PrestigePEO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

