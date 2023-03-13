03-13-2023 WV Lottery’s Spring Ticket Shower Giveaway

SPRING TICKET SHOWER GIVEAWAY

MARCH 13-MARCH 16, 2023

HOW TO ENTER:

Find the West Virginia Lottery’s SPRING TICKET SHOWER GIVEAWAY post on Facebook™ each day at 10:00 am. Players enter and agree to the rules by following the directions on the specific day’s post. Games could include simply commenting, a trivia question, liking/sharing, or another type of engagement activity within the page. Each contest will run from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm that same day.

PRIZE:

Winners each day will win that contest’s specific prize:

MONDAY, MARCH 13: Two (2) tickets to River Dance at the Clay Center, March 22 nd . Three winners each will be chosen.

. Three winners each will be chosen. TUESDAY, MARCH 14: Two (2) tickets to the WV Symphony’s Blockbuster Adventures at the Clay Center, March 25 th . Four winners will each be chosen.

. Four winners will each be chosen. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15: Two (2) tickets to Kane Brown’s Drunk or Dreaming Concert Tour on March 25 th at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. One winner will be chosen.

at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. One winner will be chosen. THURSDAY, MARCH 16: Two (2) tickets to WV Mountain Stage at Marshall University on March 26th. Three winners will be chosen.

All qualifying responses will be considered entries and constitute the individual’s acceptance of the rules. The West Virginia Lottery reserves the right to disqualify any entry deemed offensive or inappropriate, or adjust the rules for any unforeseen circumstances that may occur. Notification of disqualification shall not be provided to the player. No cash equivalent shall be awarded in place of the prizes. Winners and prizes for the WEST VIRGINIA LOTTERY’S SPRING TICKET SHOWER GIVEAWAY CONTEST will be selected via random computerized drawing. ENTRY DEADLINES & DRAW DATES: The deadline to enter each day is 8:00 pm. All entries will be entered into a computer software drawing system and a random selection will take place the following day at 9:00 am. The winner will be contacted using the Facebook account used to enter the contest.

PRIZE FULFILLMENT: Winner(s) will be contacted via Facebook account used to enter contest(s). Winners have 9:00 AM the day after they are contacted (24 hours) to respond or the next alternate will be contacted and original winner will be voided. Please remember that the Lottery will never contact you and ask for money to fulfill a prize. If you are unsure of any emails, direct messages, or phone calls, please call the West Virginia Lottery at 800-WVA-CASH for verification of any call you might suspect.

ELIGIBILITY: This contest is open to all persons who are 18 years of age or older and a resident of West Virginia. Employees of the West Virginia Lottery and immediate family members of all such employees, and other restricted persons are not eligible to participate.

GENERAL RELEASE: By entering the giveaway, each person releases the West Virginia Lottery and each of its employees or representatives from any liability whatsoever for any claims, costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with this giveaway or with the acceptance, possession, or use of any prize. The West Virginia Lottery is not responsible for any electronic or computer failure that impacts an individual’s attempt at entry.

PRIVACY: The West Virginia Lottery is committed to maintaining your trust by protecting your personal information that is collected. The West Virginia Lottery will not share, sell or reproduce personal information to any third party organization. Any and all contact in relationship to this entry process will be in the form of prize notification directly from the West Virginia Lottery. Winner will be required to provide full name, date of birth, and a mailing address.

SPONSOR/ADMINISTRATOR: The sponsor and administrator of the virtual event is The West Virginia Lottery, 900 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV, 25302.

This virtual event giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook™. You understand that you are providing your information to the West Virginia Lottery and not to Facebook™. The information that you provide will only be used in the event you are selected as a winner.