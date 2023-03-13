Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 382,133 in the last 365 days.

TN Wine and Grape Board to Meet

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Wine and Grape Board will meet March 22, 2023 at the Ellington Agricultural Center in Nashville, Tenn.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. CDT in the Holeman Building conference room located at 424 Hogan Road.

The meeting is open to the public to attend.

The agenda includes approval of the previous meeting’s minutes, a quality assurance committee report, an update on contracts, and a discussion on the remaining fiscal year funding allocations.

The Wine and Grape Board is comprised of seven members and their purpose is to support the growth of the wine industry in Tennessee.

For more information, contact the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Business Development Division at 615-837-5160.

Microsoft Teams meeting: Join on your computer, mobile app or room device

Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 234 075 020 145 
Passcode: pAyKFR

Download Teams | Join on the web

Or call in (audio only)

+1 629-209-4396,,354131408#   United States, Nashville

Phone Conference ID: 354 131 408#

You just read:

TN Wine and Grape Board to Meet

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more