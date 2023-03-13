TN Wine and Grape Board to Meet

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Wine and Grape Board will meet March 22, 2023 at the Ellington Agricultural Center in Nashville, Tenn.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. CDT in the Holeman Building conference room located at 424 Hogan Road.

The meeting is open to the public to attend.

The agenda includes approval of the previous meeting’s minutes, a quality assurance committee report, an update on contracts, and a discussion on the remaining fiscal year funding allocations.

The Wine and Grape Board is comprised of seven members and their purpose is to support the growth of the wine industry in Tennessee.

For more information, contact the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Business Development Division at 615-837-5160.

