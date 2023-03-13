Dogs Teach Children the Importance of Gratitude in CJ Canterbury's Pawprint Academy: Madi's Everyday Joy
EINPresswire.com/ -- CJ Canterbury, a talented author from Austin, has released her first children’s book, titled "Pawprint Academy: Madi’s Everyday Joy". Canterbury's lifelong love for animals inspired her to write a series about dogs helping to guide young children through life’s challenges.
Canterbury's interest in writing began at the early age of four. She would spend hours creating narratives about her two Yellow Labrador Retrievers. This prompted her to develop the Pawprint Academy series.
The story is engaging from the beginning, with Madi, the protagonist, eager to get a matching charm bracelet like her classmates. However, her excitement turns to disappointment when her mother refuses to buy her one. This is where the unlikely visitor, Lulu the Yellow Labrador, comes in to offer Madi some doggy wisdom.
“I wanted to create a magical series that takes young readers on a journey through life with the ultimate best friend," Canterbury explained. "Lulu the Yellow Labrador helps Madi live her life to the fullest while learning valuable lessons along the way.”
Canterbury spent six months developing the story with the help of her brilliant editor and creative genius illustrator. The book is now available for purchase on Amazon.
“I hope this book will inspire young children to practice gratitude,” Canterbury expressed. “The narrative conveys an essential message: happiness comes from inside, not from material possessions.”
Parents and educators have praised Canterbury's book, applauding the author's ability to develop relatable characters and entertainingly deliver essential life lessons. The story is a fun and exciting way to teach young children the value of being thankful and appreciative of what they have.
“I highly recommend this book for parents and teachers looking for an inspiring read for young children,” said one reviewer.
Canterbury intends to expand the Pawprint Academy series to motivate young children to become lifelong learners and avid readers. The next book in the series will be released in May of this year.
For more information and to purchase "Pawprint Academy: Madi’s Everyday Joy," please visit the author’s website at https://cjcanterbury.com or visit the Amazon page.
Website: https://cjcanterbury.com
Media Relations
Author CJ Canterbury
hello@cjcanterbury.com