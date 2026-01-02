The Rise of David McClain: Pace University Linebacker Poised for a Breakout Season

PLEASANTVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every elite athlete reaches a defining phase: the unseen grind before the breakthrough, the preparation before the spotlight. At Pace University, that moment belongs to linebacker David McClain.A former Long Island City High School team captain, McClain was recognized for his versatility, leadership, and scoring ability as both an outside linebacker and tight end. Now a certified NCAA linebacker for the Pace University Setters, he has entered the next chapter of his football journey. While his freshman season concluded without a game-day appearance, momentum inside the program continues to build.McClain’s development has taken place away from stadium lights and social media attention—inside the film room, the weight room, and during early-morning conditioning sessions. Known for his preparation, he is studying defensive schemes, tracks tendencies, and trains with purpose, demonstrating a maturity beyond his years and a belief that opportunity rewards preparation.Standing 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, McClain has reshaped both his body and mindset since arriving on campus. Increased explosiveness, improved lateral movement, and a growing command of the defensive playbook.Throughout the season, McClain's routine includes detailed film study, trust in the coaching staff’s long-term vision, and analysis of teammates, opponents, and elite NFL linebackers. While his first official collegiate snap remains ahead, his preparation signals readiness when the opportunity arrives.McClain’s discipline extends beyond the field. Academically, he maintains strong standing, and that same focus has translated into early NIL success. After signing with Tier 1 Sport Agency, he has emerged as one of Pace University’s leading NIL earners, securing partnerships with Postgame, iHerb, DIME, God Athletic, BK Lifestyle, and GAT Sport.In a rare move for a freshman, McClain is also preparing to launch his MAC 7 Signature Line of sports gloves, armbands, and performance gear, with additional partnerships currently in development.As the upcoming season approaches, the focus remains clear: conditioning, film study, strength development, and execution. Inside the Pace football program, belief is steady.David McClain is no longer chasing opportunity.He is positioning himself for it.The rise has begun.

