MARINELAND, THE WORLD'S FIRST OCEANARIUM IN UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
For more than 80 years, Marineland has provided a home for dolphins, sea turtles, sharks, and fish, and it has offered the experience of a lifetime.
— Felicia Cook, Park Director for Marineland
For more than 80 years, Marineland has provided a home for dolphins, sea turtles, sharks, and fish, and it has offered the experience of a lifetime to millions of people through a journey of discovery and learning about the ocean, and marine life.
It opened in June 1938 as Marine Studios, with over 30,000 guests on the first day, and became known as the world’s first oceanarium, where people can have a dolphin encounter in Florida. Its founders realized the desire and need of the community to learn from the oceans. When visitors saw the staff caring for species that used to be seen as dangerous, they discovered new ways of thinking about our relationship with wildlife. Through these interactions, specialists found out fundamental things about conservation and it became the first site for marine research in the world. Breakthroughs such as reproduction, dolphin echolocations, and water quality have been made there.
Nowadays, Marineland continues its mission of research and conservation,as a venue for teaching and inspiring and it is also the #1 tourist attraction in Florida. Our interactions are specially designed so our guests experience a physical and emotional connection that leads to raising awareness about the importance of protecting marine life and the environment. It continues being a pioneer and leader in marine conservation, animal care, and community education.
"Marineland opened its doors in 1938 as the world's first Oceanarium and, since then, we have focused on providing our guests with an educational experience to admire and interact with different species," said Felicia Cook, Park Director for Marineland, in United States, St. Augustine, Florida.
With more than 80 years of history and as a change agent in our perspective of marine life, Marineland Park is a reference for several generations who have been able to see marine mammals up close and learn about their care.
About Marineland Park
Dolphin Discovery was founded in 1994 with the big dream of creating a unique interactive program with dolphins that'll allow our visitors to have a closer experience with the magnificent marine mammal. Some years later, we started offering the interactive swimming with sea lions and manatees program, that way our guests could complement their once in a lifetime Dolphin Discovery experience.
Nowadays Dolphin Discovery filled of history, great social responsibility, respect and huge ecological conscience combined with enormous responsibility with nature and the conservation of marine flora and fauna is classified as one of the best dolphinarium companies in the whole world.
Located in different countries including Mexico, USA, Rome, Jamaica, among others, Dolphin Discovery has more than twenty parks around the world where you'll be able to enjoy a day full of fun and excitement with your loved ones, while you learn from our marine mammal specialists some awesome information about the marine life environment, our species and the special nutritional, health and reproduction programs for each one of our marine mammals.
