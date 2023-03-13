Dr. Brandon Lingenfelter LAUNCHES NEW PODCAST “Minimally Invasive Options for Hysterectomies - vNOTES Hysterectomy"
This is a really great procedure. There are about 800 surgeons in the United States that are actually trained to do this. And there are thousands of OB-GYNs, so it's a small percentage..”PRINCETON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Brandon Lingenfelter, founder of Brandon M. Lingenfelter OBGYN, a board-certified OB-GYN and also certified in minimally invasive surgery, is thrilled to announce their new podcast, Minimally Invasive Options for Hysterectomies - VNOTES Hysterectomy, https://www.topdocsshow.com/home?segitem=49129. Dr. Lingenfelter was interviewed on the Top Docs Podcast and Show, a podcast centered around conversations with the top healthcare providers across the US that’s available on over 20 different podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, and I Heart Radio among others.
— Dr. Brandon Lingenfelter
The episode focuses on Minimally Invasive Options for Hysterectomies and covers the wide world of hysterectomies and the new technologies that improve recovery and downtime for women. The vNOTES podcast is aimed to appeal to women in need of a hysterectomy but can be enjoyed by any podcast fan.
Bill Klaproth, host of Top Docs says, “..so still a normal six-week recovery, but as you said, they go home the same day. Generally, they can go back to work within a week. There's less bleeding and less upper abdominal pain. So, these really are beneficial to women. I can understand how the vNOTES procedure is something that someone certainly would be interested in. This sounds like a really interesting and useful procedure.”
To listen to the episode on the Top Docs Podcast and Show, check out Top Docs on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, or I Heart Radio, or visit https://www.topdocsshow.com/.
About The Top Docs Podcast and Show:
Top Docs is a podcast and vodcast show dedicated to conversations with top docs and healthcare providers across the US on various health topics including women’s health, men’s health, wellness and prevention, sports medicine and more. The Top Docs Podcast and Show is available in an audio (podcast) and video format (vodcast) and is distributed on over 20 of the top podcast sites including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, or I Heart Radio. https://www.topdocsshow.com/
About Dr. Brandon Lingenfelter:
Dr. Brandon M. Lingenfelter offers expert care to women of all ages in Princeton, West Virginia and the surrounding area. He attended the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg and received his doctorate in reproductive physiology from West Virginia University in Morgantown. He completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Reading Health Systems in Philadelphia. Brandon M. Lingenfelter, DO, PhD, located in Princeton, West Virginia, is here to help make sure your health is never in question. https://www.brandonlingenfelterdo.com/
