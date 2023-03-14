Our Latest Release Wanders the World Through Time

Places in Time cover Maxine Rose Schur headshot The personal story publisher.

CAMANCHE, IOWA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Book Press LLC is proud to announce our latest personal story, the travel narrative, Places in Time by Maxine Rose Schur. Places in Time recounts Maxine’s adventurous round-the-world journey. It is the story of youthful adventures seen through the lens of time in essays that are exciting, funny, poignant, and reflective.

Each chapter chronologically covers a new point in her journey—with the goal being immigration to New Zealand. Maxine’s story tells of a world of fascinating people―what they care about and what they believe. The "places" included in the narrative are Mexico, The Caribbean region, Switzerland, France, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Nepal, Australia and New Zealand. The author’s adventures include hitchhiking a tramp steamer with a mutinous crew and being signed on as the cook, taking tea with an Iranian forest ranger, exploring the medieval world of Afghanistan, camping in the chic heart of Paris, hitchhiking across Australia, living with a Turkish fisherman's family and being targeted for death by a sheriff in Mexico. Places in Time was named Best Travel Book of the Year by the North American Travel Journalists Association and won the Gold Award from the Western Region of the Society of American Travel Writers. Now re-published in a brand-new edition, this highly-entertaining travel memoir will delight an even wider readership.



About Maxine Rose Schur

Maxine Rose Schur is a children’s book author and travel journalist. Her essays have appeared in many publications including The San Francisco Chronicle, The Los Angeles Times, The Christian Science Monitor, Caribbean Travel & Life, Traveler’s Tales, Insight Guides, Bradt Guides, World Nomads, Salon.com and on NPR. She has twice won the Lowell Thomas Award for excellence in travel writing given by the Society of American Travel Writers.



Early praise for Places in Time:

“These essays are memorable in their reach. Schur’s fascinating account of her young life as a trusting, adventurous traveler will make the reader long for the seemingly carefree travel of the days before 9/11.” Lisa N. Johnston, Library Journal

“The author’s obsession with not merely observing but slipping into the fold of other cultures distinguishes the collection of essays based on her 18-month around-the-world honeymoon in 1971. She could have told a rollicking good story had she written about it immediately after returning home, but by steeping in real life for 35 years, the tales take on a transformative power. ..She writes with so much humor, suspense and wisdom …This is what travel memoirs should be, and so seldom are.” Christine Delsol, Travel Editor, San Francisco Chronicle

"I enjoyed Places in Time immensely. I had read several of the stories before but was happy to be reminded of them. Maxine Rose Schur has a lovely lyrical quality to her writing and a poetic way of presenting her observations." Larry Habegger, Founder/Publisher, Traveler’s Tales Inc.

"Appealingly graceful ...Schur is gentle and generous, opening herself to the mystery of others and amply rewarded for the effort." Jeanne Cooper, Associate Travel Editor, San Francisco Chronicle

"Schur’s determination not merely to observe, but to accept, even integrate with other cultures distinguishes this essay collection from most travel memoirs. A thrilling read…her amazing story speaks for itself." Aimee Sabo, Foreword Magazine

Legacy Book Press LLC, founded in 2020 and based in Iowa, seeks to publish personal stories told via non-fiction, autobiographical fiction, poetry, or a combination of the same.

