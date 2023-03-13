InSites Consulting Rebrands to Human8

InSites Consulting, the global consumer insight and collaboration agency, is rebranding to Human8, the new human-driven consultancy connecting brands with people and culture to drive positive change.

The agency states the rebrand is not just an overnight name change. Human8 is the result of smartly mixing the success ingredients from 10 industry game-changers who have joined forces over the last 5 years1. This was translated into a clear global consultancy vision and strategy, a whole new identity, and one unified portfolio with people communities at its core. Human8 has a significant presence in the USA, EMEA and APAC, uniting a creative, smart and ambitious group of +900 people with a shared passion for human connection and collaboration across 23 locations.

"Practicing what we preach, Human8 is built upon true client insight. We didn't take this global rebrand journey lightly, we've been building and evolving towards this new future alongside our employees and clients. We're beyond proud to say, show and sense how we've grown into Human8. With Human8 we bring a new portfolio to the market, we bring a new promise to brands and we bring a new purpose to our people across the globe," says Kristof De Wulf, CEO, Human8.

The new brand positioning is built upon the client insight that brands want to understand the richness of people and their lives, combined with a need for more than just data, interpretation and a point-of-view on future opportunities. The name Human8 contains different meanings. ‘Human' evidently represents the consultancy's ambition to put people at the core of what they do. As a symbol for completeness and infinity, ‘8' wants to convey that true human understanding only happens by taking multiple perspectives over a longer time frame. Human8 can also be interpreted as a verb (to ‘humanate' or make human) and refers to action orientation, being a partner for and with brands to act upon what matters to people.

De Wulf continues: "We believe in real people connections, diverse human perspectives, and driving action for brands. With Human8 we bring together insights and strategy via our enhanced consultative layer and activation methods, turning insights into strategy, actions and transformation journeys."

Space Doctors, acquired at the end of 2022, is the global agency's 'envision & transform' center of excellence and will remain operating as a sub-brand under the new Human8 parent brand, continuing to establish and grow a dedicated business for cultural insight, foresights and futures, and brand and creative strategy.

About Human8

Human8, the human-driven consultancy, connects brands with people and culture to drive positive change. Human8 uncovers what matters to people and how brands can act upon it.

Human8 is the coming-together of 10 game-changing agencies from around the world: InSites Consulting, Direction First, Columinate, eÿeka, Join the Dots, ABN Impact, Answer, Space Doctors, Gongos, and Happy Thinking People.

Human8 unites a creative, smart and ambitious group of +900 people across 23 locations under one vision: making brands more human by better understanding people and culture, empowering brands to take action, and enhancing the lives of the people they serve.

For more information, please visit https://www.wearehuman8.com

APAC

Human8 incorporates Australia-based Direction First and Asia-based ABN Impact and Answer, acquired by InSites Consulting in 2017, 2019 and 2021 respectively.

EMEA

Human8 incorporates South Africa-based Columinate, UK-based Join the Dots and Europe-based Happy Thinking People, acquired by InSites Consulting in 2018, 2019 and 2023 respectively.

Americas

Human8 incorporates North America-based Gongos, acquired by InSites Consulting in 2022, and retains its partnership with LATAM-based Provokers.

_______________________

1 InSites Consulting, Direction First, Columinate, eÿeka, Join the Dots, ABN Impact, Answer, Space Doctors, Gongos, Happy Thinking People

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005239/en/