Creatio Named One of 100 Companies that Matter Most in Knowledge Management for 2023 by KMWorld
The annual award recognizes some of the most important companies in knowledge and information managementBOSTON, MA, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announces it was named one of the KMWorld 100 companies that matter most in knowledge management and information management for 2023. The recognition is a testament to Creatio’s commitment to providing the most advanced solution that fosters efficient cross-departmental collaboration and boosts employee and customer engagement in turn.
“The increasing power of augmented and artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing, semantic layering, knowledge graphs, cloud computing, chatbots, text analytics, and more has revolutionized many aspects of KM,” said Tom Hogan, Group Publisher, KMWorld. “Putting together the list of 100 companies that matter in KM causes us to look at companies with pioneering solutions. We applaud innovation, agility, and a focus on the customer. We are excited about the future.”
The annual list recognizes organizations that ensure a timely flow of targeted information and includes companies focused on areas such as analytics, collaboration, content management and services, customer and employee experience, workflow, and document management.
Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. The company is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
