Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 381,766 in the last 365 days.

Snowmobile Crash in Franconia

CONTACT:
CO Jonathan Demler
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
March 13, 2023

Franconia, NH – On March 11, 2023 at 3:07 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department learned of a snowmobile crash that occurred on the Franconia Notch State Park Bike Path, which becomes the Corridor 11 snowmobile trail in the winter. Jessica St. Jean, 43, of Bellingham, MA, suffered serious but non-life-threating injuries when she unintentionally departed the trail on a curve and struck a tree. Members of St. Jean’s riding party, as well as passing snowmobilers, aided her as emergency crews were called. First responders from the Franconia Police Department, Franconia Fire Department, Cannon Mountain Ski Patrol, and a Conservation Officer with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department arrived at the crash to evacuate St. Jean and provide immediate treatment.

St. Jean was transported a short distance on the snowmobile trail via snowmobile and rescue sled by Cannon Mountain Ski Patrol to a waiting Littleton Fire Rescue ambulance. She was then taken to Littleton Regional Healthcare for further evaluation and treatment. At this time it is believed that operator inexperience was the main contributing factor to the crash.

No further details are available.

You just read:

Snowmobile Crash in Franconia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more