Snowmobile Crash in Franconia

CONTACT:

CO Jonathan Demler

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

March 13, 2023

Franconia, NH – On March 11, 2023 at 3:07 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department learned of a snowmobile crash that occurred on the Franconia Notch State Park Bike Path, which becomes the Corridor 11 snowmobile trail in the winter. Jessica St. Jean, 43, of Bellingham, MA, suffered serious but non-life-threating injuries when she unintentionally departed the trail on a curve and struck a tree. Members of St. Jean’s riding party, as well as passing snowmobilers, aided her as emergency crews were called. First responders from the Franconia Police Department, Franconia Fire Department, Cannon Mountain Ski Patrol, and a Conservation Officer with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department arrived at the crash to evacuate St. Jean and provide immediate treatment.

St. Jean was transported a short distance on the snowmobile trail via snowmobile and rescue sled by Cannon Mountain Ski Patrol to a waiting Littleton Fire Rescue ambulance. She was then taken to Littleton Regional Healthcare for further evaluation and treatment. At this time it is believed that operator inexperience was the main contributing factor to the crash.

No further details are available.