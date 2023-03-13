The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Fort Lauderdale Area January 2023 Employment Data

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that The Fort Lauderdale area added 22,900 new private sector jobs over the year, a 3.0 percent increase over the year. The Fort Lauderdale metro area led the metro areas in job gains over the year in financial activities, increasing by 3,500 jobs.

The Fort Lauderdale area unemployment rate decreased to 2.5 percent in January 2023, down from the January 2022 rate of 3.8 percent. The Fort Lauderdale area labor force also grew by 12,722 over the year, up 1.2 percent over the year. The industry gaining the most jobs over the year was trade, transportation, and utilities increasing by 5,700 jobs.

Florida’s unemployment rate is 2.6 percent, down 0.1 percentage point from the previous month’s revised rate of 2.7 percent and 0.8 percentage point below the national rate of 3.4 percent. Florida’s revised unemployment rate reflects that more people than initially reported are participating in the state’s workforce. Florida’s labor force grew by 259,000 (2.4 percent) from one year ago, which is more than one percentage point faster than the national rate of 1.3 percent over the same time period.

In January 2023, leisure and hospitality gained the most jobs among all major industries, adding 16,100 jobs (+1.2 percent) over the month, followed by education and health services, adding 4,900 jobs (+0.3 percent), financial activities, adding 4,900 jobs (+0.7 percent), and other services, adding 3,200 jobs (+0.9 percent).

In addition to the January 2023 labor statistics, today’s release includes revisions to historical labor force, employment, unemployment, and unemployment rate estimates. This is the result of an annual process that occurs every year in March in each state nationwide. The revised historical economic data released today are based on additional information that was not available at the time of original publication. Florida’s annual 2021 and 2022 unemployment rate revisions, reflecting the model changes, can be found, here.

Data from the month of January continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 391,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide January 2023 employment data, visit

www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.

