AX® Materials to Launch New Materials at Performance Days Functional Fabric Fair
AX® Materials invites tradeshow attendees to visit them at Booth #E09.PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portsmouth, NH: Synthetic leather glove material manufacturer, AX® Materials is thrilled to showcase its Recycled Tech Portfolio and launch four new materials at the Performance Days Functional Fabric Fair. The two-day event will occur on March 15-16, 2023, in Munich, Germany.
The Performance Days Functional Fabric Fair is the source for new products and trends in the high-performance functional fabrics and accessories industry. AX® Materials is proud to be one of 385+ major international manufacturers from over 34 countries featured at the event. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the suppliers personally, feel fabrics and accessories, and witness product demonstrations.
AX® Materials will feature their Recycled Tech Portfolio, including 25 recycled materials in the following categories:
- Proven Leather Alternatives
- Core Performance Suede
- Coated Performance
- High Dexterity
- Grip
- Touchscreen Compatible
- Package Materials
Along with their Recycled Tech Portfolio, AX® Materials will also be launching four new materials during the Performance Days Forum, including:
Cielo RPET-Bio: The glove market’s first Bio-PU performance material with a 100% recycled polyester base.
Medora FR Connect: A fire-retardant synthetic grain with an added touchscreen function.
Laredo RPET Connect C0 WR: A leather alternative with a recycled polyester base, touchscreen function, and fluorocarbon-free water-resistant treatment.
VinaBuck RPET: A Vietnam-made synthetic nubuck with a recycled polyester base and engineered surface grip.
Innovations presented at the Performance Days Forum will be available online on The Loop, where all featured items can be conveniently found and ordered.
Admission and complete program participation are absolutely free, including wardrobe service, a shuttle between the metro and the fair location, and a copy of the fair catalog. AX® Materials encourages attendees to visit the Performance Days Forum and see them at Booth #E09 to get an inside look at their upcoming materials.
About the Company:
Founded in 2010, AX® Materials pioneered material technology for gloves. As the glove industry historically relied on materials from footwear or other markets, AX® Materials set out to raise the bar by developing materials engineered explicitly for gloves. Their first launch was the AX Suede Original which had set the industry standard for comfort, dexterity, high abrasion resistance, and tear strength. Their collection has now expanded to include synthetic grain leather replacements, mesh textiles, recycled alternatives, and a range of touchscreen-compatible materials. Over 100 brands trust the leading synthetic leather glove material manufacturer to bring gloves and gear to the next level of performance.
Matt Pennington
AX® Materials
+1 603-433-6723
mpennington@axmaterials.com