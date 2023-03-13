U.S. Hydrogen Infrastructure Leader GenH2 to Exhibit at 3rd American Hydrogen Forum March 15-16 in Houston, TX
Company Recently Introduced Ground-Breaking Mobile Liquid Hydrogen System; GenH2 Also Announced a Partnership with Chart Industries
We are excited to have a presence at the American Hydrogen Forum for the second year in-a-row, and to showcase our innovative liquid hydrogen solutions”TITUSVILLE, FL, 32780, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenH2, an industry leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce that the company will be attending and exhibiting at the 3rd American Hydrogen Forum powered by CHART, taking place March 15-16, 2023 at The Westin Galleria in Houston, Texas. GenH2 will be exhibiting its advanced hydrogen liquefaction and storage solutions at Booth #29.
The 3rd American Hydrogen Forum will provide a platform for relevant stakeholders from the government, research, technology, and service sectors to join a clean energy debate and collaborate in searching for sustainable hydrogen economy solutions.
“We are excited to have a presence at the American Hydrogen Forum for the second year in-a-row, and to showcase our innovative liquid hydrogen solutions,” said Greg Gosnell, President and CEO of GenH2. “This important annual event demonstrates hydrogen’s role as the key component of the U.S. clean energy mix in the future.”
GenH2 recently launched the LS20, a ground-breaking mobile liquid hydrogen system. The LS20 is a self-sustaining complete liquefaction, storage, and dispensing unit. It is the smallest mobile liquid hydrogen unit currently commercially available and can run independently with a portable generator or plug directly into a building’s power source. This makes the LS20 ideal for dispensing fuel to multi-purpose drones and providing an emergency power supply to first responders. According to GenH2, with its flexibility, compact size, and speed-to-market capabilities, the LS20 is a game-changer for a rapidly growing hydrogen industry.
The Third American Hydrogen Forum is “Powered by Chart.” GenH2 and Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS), a leading global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the clean energy sector, have formed a strategic partnership to jointly market and distribute small-scale hydrogen liquefaction technologies globally. Included in the agreement are collaboration on global sales and marketing opportunities, equipment manufacturing and supply, and the deployment of GenH2’s 1,000 kg/day hydrogen liquefier.
The demand for hydrogen infrastructure has grown significantly and the supply of liquid hydrogen remains low or non-existent in some geographies. GenH2’s 1000 Kg/day solution will allow for the deployment of a scalable, modular distributed infrastructure that breaks geographic constraints.
About GenH2
GenH2 is a technology leader in hydrogen infrastructure systems for advanced clean energy. GenH2 solutions will allow for safe liquefaction, storage, and distribution of liquid hydrogen. The company will focus on mass-producing light-scale equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and make hydrogen accessible for everyday use around the globe. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology team includes former NASA researchers and developers who possess decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at www.DiscoverHydrogen.com
