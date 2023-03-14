Hallmark Health Care Solutions to Share Provider Compensation, Contracting Wins at Healthcare Finance Management Event

Jared Steele, VP, Hallmark Health Care Solutions, to speak at MGMA conference: Modernizing Provider Compensation Governance.

The presentation will examine how one health system modernized provider compensation resulting in continued growth and optimal performance.

Health systems are facing steep competition for top physician talent, and the right approach to contracting and compensation can make a meaningful impact on the physician experience.” — Jared Steele, VP, Hallmark Health Care Solutions