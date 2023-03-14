Hallmark Health Care Solutions to Share Provider Compensation, Contracting Wins at Healthcare Finance Management Event
Jared Steele, VP, Hallmark Health Care Solutions, to speak at MGMA conference: Modernizing Provider Compensation Governance.
The presentation will examine how one health system modernized provider compensation resulting in continued growth and optimal performance.
Health systems are facing steep competition for top physician talent, and the right approach to contracting and compensation can make a meaningful impact on the physician experience.”HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an upcoming presentation, “Modernizing Provider Compensation Governance: A Health System Perspective,” Jared Steele, Vice President of Heisenberg II from Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS), will share how one health system discovered tremendous value in implementing technology to automate, standardize, and streamline provider compensation and contract management.
“Health systems are facing steep competition for top physician talent, and the right approach to contracting and compensation can make a meaningful impact on the physician experience, not just with contracting and onboarding, but throughout the entire relationship,” said Steele. "Smart automation creates the path to a more satisfied, engaged physician workforce, which means improved recruitment and retention alongside a host of operational efficiencies and other benefits.”
Steele’s session is part of The 2023 Medical Practice Excellence: Financial and Operations Conference, hosted by the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) on March 19-21 in Orlando, Fla. The three-day event will offer valuable insights from both financial and operations disciplines, highlighting topics that will shape the future of healthcare from leading industry experts.
During Steele’s presentation, which will take place on Monday, March 20, at 2:20 p.m. EST, he will explain how one health system successfully aggregated their compensation plans, contract terms, and documentation of services rendered to automate compensation administration.
Key takeaways will include:
• The components that are most instrumental to modernizing provider compensation and contracting
• How automated provider compensation can optimize staffing allocation, enable cost savings, and produce faster contracting and compensation processes
• How automation can better retain and recruit top talent and further reduce provider turnover
Those attending MGMA are strongly encouraged to join this session for real-world insight. To learn more about smart automation for optimizing provider compensation, visit www.hallmarkhcs.com.
About Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc.
Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a SOC I and SOC 2 Type II-certified healthcare technology firm and Microsoft Solution Partner headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, staffing and healthcare. HHCS was named one of the Top 10 Companies Revolutionizing Healthcare and recognized as a Top 100 Healthcare Technology Company in 2022. HHCS’s intelligent workforce and provider solutions are used by over 100,000 healthcare professionals in more than 4,000 healthcare facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered over $250 million in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients, thanks to our best-in-class technologies.
HHCS workforce solutions include Einstein II, a talent sourcing and deployment solution, and Heisenberg II, a provider compensation and contract management solution. For more information, visit www.hallmarkhcs.com.
