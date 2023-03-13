Recruiting for Good Creates The Most Rewarding Party for Girls Who Love Fashion

Recruiting for Good founder, Carlos Carlos Created The Most Rewarding Party Teaching Beauty + Design + Fashion + Positive Values + Sweet Skills www.CelebratingShopping.com

Recruiting for Good designs sweet creative gigs for talented kids who love to learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids on the sweet gigs discover their passion for fashion www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund sweet gigs for talented girls. #thesweetestgigs #recruitingforgood #landsweetjob www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund Sweet Parties Good for You + Community Too www.LovetoPartyforGood.com