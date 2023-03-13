Headwall wins the NIST PSCR CommanDING Tech Challenge

Headwall Headwall 3D Visualization Headwall Dashboard

Headwall places 1st Overall, Best-in-Class VR Technology, Most Commercially Viable Technology

BELTSVILLE, MD, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Headwall has won the NIST CommanDING Tech Challenge for its innovative virtual command center technology supporting first responders. In addition to placing first overall, Headwall was awarded honors for "Best-In-Class VR Technology" and "Most Commercially Viable Technology".

The NIST CommanDING Tech Challenge is a prestigious national competition that recognizes companies that have developed cutting-edge technologies that support public safety incident command. Headwall's solution was selected as the winner from a highly competitive pool of entries

"I couldn’t be prouder of the Headwall team and their hard work during this competition. I’d like to thank the NIST PSCR team not only for the award but for providing such an inspiring challenge and giving us what we needed to do the work. Headwall is honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the public safety community and we hope that our software can prove to be a useful tool to those who are called to serve as first responders." said Geoff Bund, Headwall CEO.

About the NIST CommanDING Tech Challenge

Emergency situations are complicated, time-sensitive, and demanding events. An effective public safety response requires naming a commander, allocating resources, mapping the area of impact, tracking individuals and objects, identifying areas of concern, and more. Through the CommanDING Tech Challenge, PSCR is hoping to improve the quality and usability of incident command dashboards. The challenge is looking to improve existing dashboards and also provides an opportunity for new entries into the field. PSCR is looking for dashboards that improve public safety officials’ ability to respond to emergencies through effective user interfaces and user experiences, the ability to work with data input from sensors and video streams, and the ability to locate both stationary and mobile sensors in 3-D space.

About Headwall Inc.

Headwall is a software company that allows for a digital twin of a command center to be deployed in a virtual reality headset. Headwall empowers the people who respond to the world’s most urgent crises with the tools they need to work fast and effectively. Headwall places secure video feeds, data visualization, and real-world hardware control into an immersive environment. In situations that demand rapid decision making, Headwall delivers situational awareness at the point of need.

Learn More About Headwall