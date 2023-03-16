KayOne Ft Jon B , TC Bradshaw, Daiyon Darkest Night
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rap Artist KayOne hailing from Los Angeles, CA, teams up with Legendary Platinum Grammy Nominated Artist Jon B to bring us his latest single titled “Darkest Night” which brings light to social injustice police brutality and gun violence which plague our society. The message is for us to unite and work on our differences no matter the skin color or social status but to build with love and not hate. The song features rappers Daiyon, The Million Dollar Voice and Tc Bradshaw, and just like the modern days, Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On”, this song has a powerful message for the listener. Everyone needs a light in their darkest night.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kayone_dabarber
Twitter: https://twitter.com/kayone_dabarber?s=21&t=1nIXRd_8Hq9nLsfEnQplfg
https://youtu.be/Fkjr18ltoeQ
Kristian Duncan
Kristian Duncan
