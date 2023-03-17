Travel Club for Parents Who Love to Gift Kids The Sweetest Trip to See The World

Parents that successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program earn The Sweetest Travel Rewards to Gift Their Kids The Sweetest Trips to See The World www.SeeTheWorldforGood.com

Recruiting for Good designs sweet creative gigs for talented kids who love to learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids on the sweet gigs discover their passion for fashion www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com

Parents that successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program earn The Sweetest $5000 Kid Cruise Reward to experience travel with The Ship Everyone Loves www.TheSweetestKidCruise.com

Love supporting girls and luxury travel; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund girls program and earn $5000 for NY Fashion Week Trip www.SweetFashionWeek.com