MarketsandMarkets Announces its Inaugural Infectious Disease and Molecular Diagnostics Conference in Boston, USA
Infectious Disease Diagnostics and Molecular Diagnostics Conference USA Edition scheduled to be held on 22nd - 23rd June 2023 in Boston.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketsandMarkets is thrilled to announce the launch of its inaugural Infectious Disease and Molecular Diagnostics Conference in Boston, USA, scheduled on 22nd - 23rd June 2023. This event marks a significant milestone in the history of MarketsandMarkets, which has already organized four successful annual conferences on this topic in London.
Infectious diseases have become a growing concern worldwide, and in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for reliable and accurate molecular diagnostic tools has skyrocketed. The MarketsandMarkets Infectious Disease and Molecular Diagnostics Conference aims to address this demand by bringing together key stakeholders from academia, industry, and government to discuss the latest developments in this field.
The two-day conference will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to network, exchange ideas, and learn from leading experts in the field of infectious disease and molecular diagnostics. The event will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions covering a range of topics, including:
• Implementation And Interpretation of Advanced Molecular Diagnostics
• Reimaging Diagnostics with Smart Technologies
• Tailoring Model’s and Advancements Under Infectious Disease Diagnostics Point of Care Testing
• Shaping The Point of Care Era with Best Tools and Methodologies
• Regulatory challenges and opportunities in the field of molecular diagnostics
• Case studies on the successful implementation of molecular diagnostics in clinical settings
• The role of AI and machine learning in infectious disease diagnosis and treatment
MarketsandMarkets is a leading provider of market research reports and consulting services, specializing in the life sciences, healthcare, and technology sectors. The company has a proven track record of organizing successful conferences and events that bring together key stakeholders from industry, academia, and government to share their knowledge and insights.
Save the date for the MarketsandMarkets Infectious Disease and Molecular Diagnostics Conference on 22nd - 23rd June 2023 in Boston, USA. Early bird registrations have started, and we encourage interested individuals and organizations to take advantage of this opportunity to learn from and network with the top experts in this field.
For more information about the conference, please email us at events@marketsandmarkets.com.
Molecular Diagnostics
• Integrated Host-Microbe Plasma Metagenomics for Precision Diagnosis of Sepsis
• Liquid Biopsies and Blood Based Molecular Diagnostics
• COVID from different perspectives
• Utility of Microbial Metagenomics in a Cancer Patient Population
• Quality Management in Molecular Diagnostics
• NGS based Molecular Diagnostics
• Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Diseases
• Molecular Diagnostics in preventive medicine
• Future Molecular Diagnostics and New Diagnostic Technologies
• Molecular Diagnostics in Laboratory Medicine and Genetics
Infectious Disease Diagnostics
• Clinical Metagenomic Sequencing for Diagnosis of Infections
• Use of POCT to Improve Outpatient Antibiotic Use
• Emerging infectious diseases
• Portable point-of-care testing systems and increasing global access to care
• Host Response-Based Diagnostics for Infectious Disease
• Evaluating non-invasive screening strategies and point of care testing for liver diseases
• The impact of the covid-19 pandemic on diagnostic innovation for infectious disease
• Multiplex Blood-Borne Pathogen Detection
• Food & Water-Borne Infectious Diseases
• Advances in testing and multiplexing
The conference is hand crafted to platform new diagnostics insights, holding discussions on trending technologies along with its latest applications, indicating the challenges in diagnostics area covering, diagnostic setting, sample processing, regulations, validations, high technology cost, challenges involved in blood – transfusion technology, what needs to happen to facilitate better healthcare throughout the world, how vaccines work and their side-effects, challenges associated with test kits, issues with accuracy & the results.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬
“MarketsandMarkets Events is impacting the revenue of global companies with our multitude of services in market research, consulting & conferences. We produce global conferences, summits and congresses bringing together industry leaders, key decision makers & clients worldwide across various industries, fostering the exchange of ideas and the latest research through cutting-edge conference programs, interactive panels, and round table discussions.
Our prominent events enable our participants to benefit through their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them with industry-specific platforms to learn, network and showcase trending innovations of the industry to stay ahead of the competition curve.”
