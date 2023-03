Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Size Worth US$ 37.1 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 26.66%

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Report 2023

According to the latest research report by IMARC Group, The global hyper-converged infrastructure market size reached US$ 9.2 Billion in 2022.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global hyper-converged infrastructure market size reached US$ 9.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 37.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 26.66% during 2023-2028.Industry Definition and Application:Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) refers to a software-centric architecture that integrates storage, computing, and network resources to enable organizations in deploying and managing with a single user interface. It offers increased flexibility, scales operations, maximizes resources, and enhances reliability. It assists in streamlining the deployment of new workloads, improving infrastructure management, and optimizing infrastructure costs. It also enhances performance and stores and protects data efficiently while simplifying upgrades. As a result, HCI is widely employed in the IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industries across the globe.Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Trends:At present, the rising adoption of HCI due to the increasing number of digital businesses around the world represents one of the primary factors strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the growing demand for data security and recovery by using a single interface is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of HCI solutions among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as they offer improved agility and efficiency is bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising utilization of HCI to manage business applications, such as remote or branch offices, virtualization desktop infrastructure (VDI), and data center consolidation, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Furthermore, key players are introducing advanced HCI that combines scalability and price performance for data center modernizations and consolidations.Request a Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hyper-converged-infrastructure-market/requestsample Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Cisco Systems Inc.DataCore Software CorporationDell Technologies Inc.Hewlett Packard Enterprise CompanyHitachi Vantara CorporationHuawei Technologies Co., Ltd.International Business Machines CorporationMicrosoft CorporationNetApp Inc.Nutanix Inc.Quantum CorporationScale ComputingThe report has segmented the market on the basis on component, application and end use.Breakup by Component:HardwareSoftwareBreakup by Application:Remote Office or Branch OfficeVirtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)Data Center ConsolidationBackup Recovery/Disaster RecoveryCritical Applications VirtualizationOthersBreakup by End Use:BFSIIT and TelecommunicationsGovernmentHealthcareManufacturingEnergy and UtilitiesEducationOthersBreakup by Region:North America: (United States, Canada)Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and AfricaAsk Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4173&flag=C Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2017-2022)Market Outlook (2023- 2028)Porter’s Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisValue ChainComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.Related Report by IMARC Group:Central Asia E-Commerce Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/617970543/central-asia-e-commerce-market-report-2023-size-share-trends-forecast-2028 Control Towers Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/614997196/control-tower-market-report-2023-2028-size-share-growth-and-forecast Hybrid Cloud Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/615591443/hybrid-cloud-market-size-worth-us-262-4-billion-by-2027-cagr-19-63 Insurtech Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/614997876/insurtech-market-report-2022-27-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast Pay TV Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/617972147/global-pay-tv-market-size-to-reach-us-199-7-billion-by-2028-imarc-group About Us:IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.