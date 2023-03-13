Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Size Worth US$ 37.1 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 26.66%
According to the latest research report by IMARC Group, The global hyper-converged infrastructure market size reached US$ 9.2 Billion in 2022.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global hyper-converged infrastructure market size reached US$ 9.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 37.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 26.66% during 2023-2028.
Industry Definition and Application:
Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) refers to a software-centric architecture that integrates storage, computing, and network resources to enable organizations in deploying and managing with a single user interface. It offers increased flexibility, scales operations, maximizes resources, and enhances reliability. It assists in streamlining the deployment of new workloads, improving infrastructure management, and optimizing infrastructure costs. It also enhances performance and stores and protects data efficiently while simplifying upgrades. As a result, HCI is widely employed in the IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industries across the globe.
Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Trends:
At present, the rising adoption of HCI due to the increasing number of digital businesses around the world represents one of the primary factors strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the growing demand for data security and recovery by using a single interface is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of HCI solutions among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as they offer improved agility and efficiency is bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising utilization of HCI to manage business applications, such as remote or branch offices, virtualization desktop infrastructure (VDI), and data center consolidation, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Furthermore, key players are introducing advanced HCI that combines scalability and price performance for data center modernizations and consolidations.
Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Cisco Systems Inc.
DataCore Software Corporation
Dell Technologies Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
Hitachi Vantara Corporation
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
International Business Machines Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
NetApp Inc.
Nutanix Inc.
Quantum Corporation
Scale Computing
The report has segmented the market on the basis on component, application and end use.
Breakup by Component:
Hardware
Software
Breakup by Application:
Remote Office or Branch Office
Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)
Data Center Consolidation
Backup Recovery/Disaster Recovery
Critical Applications Virtualization
Others
Breakup by End Use:
BFSI
IT and Telecommunications
Government
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Education
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
