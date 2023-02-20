Central Asia E-Commerce Market Report 2023: Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2028
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Central Asia E-Commerce Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", The Central Asia E-commerce market size reached US$ 8.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 66.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 39.11% during 2023-2028.
Central Asia E-Commerce Industry Definition and Application:
Electronic-commerce (E-commerce) refers to the activity of electronically buying and selling products over the internet. It includes numerous business models, such as business-to-business (B2B), business-to-customer (B2C), customer-to-business (C2B), and customer-to-customer (C2C). It is less expensive to maintain as it eliminates the rent, utilities, and staffing costs as compared to physical retail locations. It also allows customers to shop from anywhere without physically visiting a store and provide businesses with a larger consumer base. It offers live chat support and other tools to help customers with their purchases and facilitate a more convenient and efficient customer service experience.
Central Asia E-Commerce Market Trends and Drivers:
The rising internet connectivity and increasing penetration of smart devices represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market in central Asia. Besides this, the growing adoption of e-commerce platforms by numerous business organizations for minimizing overhead operational costs, improving business efficiency, and expanding consumer base is fueling the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising consumer inclination towards online retail stores for hassle-free shopping experience is strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, the integration of e-commerce platforms with various advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud computing, is creating a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, the increasing usage of app-based commercial platforms is stimulating the growth of the market in central Asia.
Central Asia E-Commerce Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, transaction and service type.
Breakup by Product Type:
Home Appliances and Electronics
Clothing and Footwear
Beauty and Personal Care
Groceries
Books
Others
Breakup by Transaction:
Business-to-Business
Business-to-Consumer
Consumer-to-Consumer
Others
Breakup by Payment Mode:
Cash Payment
Bank Transfer
Card Payment
Digital Wallet
Others
Breakup by Country:
Kazakhstan
Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan
Tajikistan
Turkmenistan
Who are the Major Central Asia E-Commerce Market Key players?
The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.
Air Astana JSC
AliExpress (Alibaba Group)
Amazon.com Inc.
Arba.uz
ChocoFamily Holding,
eBay Inc.
eSavdo
Kaspi Magazin (Kaspi.kz, AO)
Kolesa.kz
Lamoda.kz
OLX Group (Naspers(Prosus))
Sulpak
Svetofor
Technodom.kz
Wildberries.
