Global Pay TV Market Size To Reach US $ 199.7 Billion By 2028: IMARC Group
Pay TV offers numerous benefits, including scalability, cost-effectiveness, and transparency of operations.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Pay TV Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global pay TV market size reached US$ 185.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 199.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4% during 2023-2028.
Pay TV Industry Definition and Application:
Also known as subscription television (TV), pay TV refers to a television service that requires a monthly fee to access channels and content. It includes networks of cables, satellites, and servers to provide the signal to subscribers. It offers a wider range of content, including live sports and movies, which is not available on free-to-air TV. It also provides value-added services, such as digital video recording (DVR) and online access to content, to enhance the viewing experience of subscribers.
Pay TV Market Trends and Drivers:
At present, the expansion of broadband networks and increasing adoption of streaming services, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, represent one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for PayTVs across the globe. In addition, shifting consumer preferences towards on-demand content is offering lucrative growth opportunities to key market players for introducing advanced services, such as voice assistants in payTVs. This, coupled with the inflating disposable incomes of individuals, is bolstering the growth of the market. Apart from this, payTV aids in convenient and flexible viewing facilities, including live TV and on-demand content, which is accessible on a wide range of devices, such as set-top boxes, smart TVs, smartphones, and tablets. This, in confluence with the increasing penetration of high-speed internet, is fueling the market worldwide.
Global Pay TV Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Bharti Airtel Limited,
DIRECTV (AT&T Communications)
Dish Network Corporation
DishTV India
Fetch TV Pty Limited (Astro All Asia Networks)
Foxtel (News Corp. Australia)
Rostelecom PJSC
Tata Sky Limited
Tricolor TV.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, technology type and application.
Breakup by Type:
Postpaid
Prepaid
Breakup by Technology Type:
Cable TV
DTT and Satellite TV
Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)
Breakup by Application:
Commercial
Residential
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
