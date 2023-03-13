Ethics Awareness: University Leaders & Managers

March 13, 2023
In our role as university leaders and managers we take pride in our work, scholarship and interactions. We hold ourselves and others accountable to high ethical standards as we execute our strategic mission. It’s up to each of us to lead by example, listen, and show we care.
This week we encourage all university leaders and managers to learn more about the role you play in helping support an ethical workplace. Click on one or more of the below activities/resources to participate.
- Visit the URI Ethics Awareness Training Website
-
Register here for the RI Ethics Commission & Code of Ethics Training
- When? March 29, 5-5:45 p.m. or March 30, 10-10:45 a.m.
- Where? In Person (Kingston Campus) & Virtual Options
- What? Lynne Radishes, Education Coordinator at the RI Ethics Commission, is offering training for all URI employees to introduce the Ethics Commission and present information about the Code of Ethics by which all elected and appointed officials and employees of the state and local governments are bound.
- Who Should Attend? All employees are encouraged and welcome to join.
Thank you to all URI community members for your commitment to an ethical URI, a university committed to excellence and our core values.