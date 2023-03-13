Ethics Awareness: University Leaders & Managers

March 13, 2023

In our role as university leaders and managers we take pride in our work, scholarship and interactions. We hold ourselves and others accountable to high ethical standards as we execute our strategic mission. It’s up to each of us to lead by example, listen, and show we care.

This week we encourage all university leaders and managers to learn more about the role you play in helping support an ethical workplace. Click on one or more of the below activities/resources to participate.