Senate Floor Calendar: Monday, March 13, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE CALENDAR

17TH LEGISLATIVE DAY

Monday, March 13, 2023

Senate Convenes at 11:00 a..m.



ROLL CALL

PRAYER

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

READING OF THE JOURNAL

INTRODUCTION OF LEGISLATION:

A. Bills

B. Joint Resolutions

C. Resolutions

D. Joint Memorials

E. Memorials

MESSAGES FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MESSAGES FROM THE GOVERNOR

REPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEES

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

(1) SENATE HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR

SENATE BILL 316 JUVENILE CORRECTIONS GRANT FUNDING (LOPEZ)

(2) SENATE BILL 426/a ATTORNEY GENERAL CIVIL RIGHTS DIVISION/SJC AMENDED

(CERVANTES)

(3) SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 309/ec

CAPITAL OUTLAY REAUTHORIZATIONS (RODRIGUEZ)

(4) SENATE BILL 393 LAND VALUATION AGRICULTURAL USE (GONZALES)

(5) SENATE BILL 66/a GRT DISTRIBUTION TO CERTAIN ENTITIES/STBTC AMENDED

(WOODS)

(6) SENATE CONSERVATION COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 456/a

ENERGY STORAGE DEVELOPMENT & PLANNING/STBTC AMENDED

(STEFANICS/STEINBORN)

(7) SENATE TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR

SENATE BILL 336/a/ec USE OF RACETRACK FUNDS FOR INSURANCE/

SFC AMENDED (PADILLA)

(8) SENATE BILL 432/a LOW-INCOME SOLAR ACT/STBTC AMENDED (HAMBLEN)

(9) SENATE HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR

SENATE BILL 357 PARENTS OF CHILDREN IN PERFORMING ART

(JARAMILLO/POPE)

(10) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 482

STATE-TRIBAL EDUCATION COMPACT SCHOOLS ACT (SHENDO)

(11) SENATE BILL 315 INTERSTATE COMPACT ON CHILD PLACEMENT

(ORTIZ y PINO)

(12) SENATE BILL 417 TEACHER VOCATIONAL ED LICENSURE TRACK (BRANDT)

(13) SENATE BILL 427 FIREARM SALES WAITING PERIOD (CERVANTES/ROMERO, A)

(14) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 172

NO DETAINING FOR FED IMMIGRATION VIOLATIONS (ORTIZ y PINO/MAESTAS)

(15) SENATE BILL 439 LEG. APPROVAL FOR CERTAIN LAND PURCHASES

(SHARER/MUÑOZ)

(16) SENATE BILL 338 TRANSFER OF PROPERTY AFFIDAVITS (NEVILLE)

(17) SENATE TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR

SENATE BILL 164 FUTURE OIL & GAS LEASE ROYALTY RATES

(TALLMAN/SARIÑANA)

(18) SENATE BILL 48/a CITY OR COUNTY MANDATORY VEHICLE INSPECTIONS/

SJC AMENDED (WIRTH/SZCZEPANSKI)

(19) SENATE TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR

SENATE BILL 51 COST-SHARING CONTRIBUTIONS FOR PRESCRIPTIONS

(STEFANICS/THOMSON)

(20) SENATE BILL 329 NM TECH WATER LEADERS WORKSHOP (STEWART)

(21) SENATE BILL 272 ACEQUIA & COMMUNITY DITCH ED PROGRAM (CAMPOS)

(22) SENATE BILL 467 SPECIAL OLYMPICS FUNDING (LOPEZ/PADILLA)

(23) SENATE BILL 493/aa BRACKISH WATER REUSE/SCONC AMENDED/

SFC AMENDED (MUÑOZ)

(24) SENATE JOINT RESOLUTION 14 ALBUQUERQUE PROPERTY EXCHANGE

(PADILLA)

(25) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 2 STATE EMPLOYEE EVALUATION TASK FORCE

(MUÑOZ)

(26) SENATE MEMORIAL 38 STUDY BROAD CANYON RANCH STATE PARK

(STEINBORN/SMALL)

(27) SENATE MEMORIAL 29 IMPORTANCE OF FORESTS (STEWART)

(28) SENATE MEMORIAL 30 HEALTH COVERAGE FOR BRAIN INJURIES

(ORTIZ y PINO)

(29) SENATE MEMORIAL 37 COMPLIANCE WITH FED PRISON RAPE ELIMINATION

(POPE)

(30) SENATE MEMORIAL 52 STUDY ACUPUNCTURE FOR NEUROLOGICAL ISSUES

(O’NEILL)

(31) HOUSE BILL 191/aa INCREASE EARLY CHILDHOOD FUND TRANSFER/

HAFC AMENDED/SFC AMENDED (DIXON/HEMPHILL)

(32) HOUSE BILL 209 HEALTH PROFESSIONAL LOAN REPAYMENT

(ORTEZ/ARMSTRONG)

(33) HOUSE BILL 199/a INCREASE SCHOOL AT-RISK INDEX / HAFC AMENDED

(BACA/ROMERO, GA)

(34) HOUSE BILL 31/a NO PUBLICATION REQUIRED FOR NAME CHANGES/

HJC AMENDED (CHANDLER)

(35) HOUSE BILL 35/aa FREE CULTURAL SERVICES FOR FOSTER FAMILIES/

H/FLOOR AMENDED/SIRC AMENDED (LORD/DIAMOND)

(36) HOUSE ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES COMMITTEE

SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 142/a GENERATING FACILITY AND MINE

REMEDIATION/HAFC AMENDED (ALLISON/SZCZEPANSKI)

(37) HOUSE BILL 314/aa CANNABIS RECORD EXPUNGEMENT/HCPAC AMENDED/

HJC AMENDED (ROMERO, A/MARTÍNEZ, J)

(38) HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS & FINANCE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR

HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 357

LAW ENFORCEMENT WORKFORCE BUILDING FUND (DIXON/LANE)

(39) HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 232/ec

DISCLOSURE OF CERTAIN INFO (SARIÑANA/IVEY-SOTO)

(40) HOUSE BILL 253/a NONPROFIT GAMING CHANGES/HCPAC AMENDED

(ZAMORA/GARCIA, H)

(41) HOUSE BILL 76/aa/ec JUDICIAL EDUCATION SVCS FUND & ADMIN/

HJC AMENDED/HAFC AMENDED (HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

(42) HOUSE BILL 134/a MENSTRUAL PRODUCTS IN SCHOOL BATHROOMS/

HAFC AMENDED (TRUJILLO/ORTEZ)

(43) HOUSE BILL 145 NMMI LEGISLATIVE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

(NIBERT/EZZELL)

(44) HOUSE BILL 106/a INCREASE PUBLIC EMPLOYEE PENSION MAX/SFC AMENDED

(ALCON/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

(45) HOUSE BILL 197 INCREASE FREE FISHING DAYS (GALLEGOS/LARA)

(46) HOUSE BILL 304 PUBLIC EMPLOYEE RETIREMENT NEEDS TRUSTS

(CHASEY/THOMSON)

(47) HOUSE BILL 175/a CRIME REDUCTION ACT CHANGES & FUND/HAFC AMENDED

(ROMERO, A/ HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

(48) HOUSE HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR

HOUSE BILL 53/a DELIVERY OF NECESSARY DIABETIC RESOURCES/

HAFC AMENDED (THOMSON)

(49) HOUSE BILL 186/a DISABLED VETERAN PROPERTY TAX PROOF/

HLVMC AMENDED (MARTINEZ, A)

(50) HOUSE BILL 229 INSURANCE ADJUSTER BOND EXCLUSION (LUJAN)

(51) HOUSE BILL 389/a NO ID CARD FEE FOR HOMELESS INDIVIDUALS/

HTRC AMENDED (LARA)

(52) HOUSE BILL 411/a ENGINEER & SURVEYOR LICENSURE/H/FLOOR AMENDED

(PETTIGREW/SMALL)

(53) HOUSE BILL 198 CAREER TECH FUNDS FOR INDIAN ED SCHOOLS

(LENTE/HERRERA)

(54) HOUSE BILL 216/a LESC PUBLIC EDUCATION STUDY/H/FLOOR AMENDED

(ROMERO, GA/ ROYBAL CABALLERO)

(55) HOUSE BILL 184/aaa STATE GAME COMMISSION CHANGES/

H/FLOOR AMENDED/SRC AMENDED/SCONC AMENDED (McQUEEN/DIAMOND)

(56) HOUSE BILL 179/aaa FILING OF LIENS WITH PROPERTY OWNER/

HJC AMENDED/H/FLOOR AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (CHÁVEZ/JARAMILLO)

(57) HOUSE BILL 170 TELECOMM ACT “CRAMMING” DEFINITION

(ROMERO, A/ARMSTRONG)

(58) HOUSE COMMERCE & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR

HOUSE BILL 83 PODIATRY LICENSURE CHANGES (MATTHEWS)

(59) HOUSE BILL 181 NATIONAL BOARD CERTIFIED PROGRAM UNITS

(SARIÑANA/FERRARY)

(60) HOUSE GOVERNMENT, ELECTIONS AND INDIAN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 277 FIRST RESPONDER SURVIVOR BENEFITS

(HARPER/VINCENT)

(61) HOUSE BILL 26/aa NOTICE FOR ABANDONED PROPERTY LISTS/

HJC AMENDED/H/FLOOR AMENDED (CHANDLER)

(62) HOUSE BILL 375 CHARTER SCHOOL EXPENDITURE PLAN

(GARRATT/HERNANDEZ)

(63) HOUSE BILL 126/a SCHOOL GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS/H/FLOOR AMENDED

(ROMERO, GA/LANE)

(64) HOUSE BILL 363/a SMOKEY BEAR LICENSE PLATE/HTRC AMENDED

(DUNCAN/ORTEZ)

(65) HOUSE BILL 360/aa NATIONAL FFA LICENSE PLATE SUPPORT/

HTPWC AMENDED/HAFC AMENDED (MASON/PETTIGREW)

(66) HOUSE BILL 240/a ACEQUIA & COMMUNITY DITCH LICENSE PLATES/

HTPWC AMENDED (ORTEZ/CASTELLANO)

(67) HOUSE BILL 204 SMITHSONITE AS STATE MINERAL (ARMSTRONG/MADRID)

(68) HOUSE GOVERNMENT, ELECTIONS AND INDIAN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE

FOR HOUSE BILL 512 PUBLIC PROPERTY SALES & COUNTIES (LARA)

(69) HOUSE BILL 466/a ETHICS COMMISSION JURISDICTION/HGEIC AMENDED

(NIBERT/ROMERO, A)

(70) HOUSE BILL 233/a RLD REORGANIZATION / HGEIC AMENDED (MATTHEWS)

(71) HOUSE CONCURRENT RESOLUTION 1 PUBLICATION OF AMENDMENTS &

AGENCY ANALYSIS (McQUEEN/SCOTT)

(72) HOUSE JOINT MEMORIAL 3/a “YEAR OF BILINGUAL MULTICULTURAL

EDUCATION”/HEC AMENDED (LENTE/GURROLA)

(73) HOUSE JOINT MEMORIAL 2 19TH AMENDMENT PLAQUE IN CAPITOL

(TRUJILLO)

(74) HOUSE COMMERCE & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR

HOUSE BILL 115/a HOME INSPECTOR LICENSING EXAMINATION CHANGES/

HJC AMENDED (CATES/FERRARY)

(75) HOUSE BILL 118/a CREATE OFFICE OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP/HAFC AMENDED

(LANE/DIXON)

(76) HOUSE BILL 226 INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS & PROCUREMENT CODE (LARA)

(77) HOUSE BILL 269/a FED INFO FOR COMMERCIAL DRIVER’S LICENSES/

HTRC AMENDED (GARCIA, H./HARPER)

(78) HOUSE BILL 270 EMERGENCY SUSPENSION OF TRUCKING LAWS (GARCIA, H)

(79) HOUSE BILL 271 CAR ACCIDENTS REQUIRING REPORTS (SANCHEZ)

(80) HOUSE BILL 286 MOTOR VEHICLE SUN SCREEN MATERIALS

(HARPER/SARIÑANA)

(81) HOUSE LABOR, VETERANS & MILITARY AFFAIRS COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR

HOUSE BILL 299/a ELEVATOR SAFETY ACT/HCEDC AMENDED

(CASTELLANO/LORD)

(82) HOUSE BILL 309 NONPROFIT GAMING MACHINE MAX AWARD

(HERNANDEZ/DIXON)

(83) HOUSE BILL 353 SOUTH CAMPUS TAX INCREMENT DEVELOPMENT DIST.

(HOCHMAN-VIGIL/MARTÍNEZ, J)

BUSINESS ON THE PRESIDENT’S TABLE:

(1) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 6 YEAR OF BILINGUAL MULTICULTURAL

EDUCATION (GONZALES)