Submit Release
News Search

There were 546 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,595 in the last 365 days.

Poe on text scam complaints drop

PHILIPPINES, March 13 - Press Release
March 13, 2023

Poe on text scam complaints drop

The drop in text scam complaints shows how the public is reaping the benefits of the SIM Registration law that we have advocated.

However, there should be no letup in its implementation.

Scammers could be up with new tricks to dupe the public.

The number of successful SIM registrations is just a little over 25 percent of the total number of active SIMs with the deadline set on April 26.

There's no room for telcos to be complacent in encouraging mobile users to register. The ultimate aim of the law is 100 percent registration and zero text scam to give our mobile users a safe and secure environment in using the technology.

You just read:

Poe on text scam complaints drop

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more