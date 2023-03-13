NGTF is Investable Sonesta hotels and resorts NGTF Nighttime Snack Leader NGTF on QVC

TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Hotel Chains Adding Sleep-Friendly Snacks from Nightfood (Stock Symbol: NGTF) into Lobby Shops Nationwide $NGTF is Challenging Haagen Dazs and Other Leading Snack Brands in High-Margin Hotel Vertical 56,000 American Hotels Can Now Support Guest Sleep and Wellness With Sleep-Friendly Nighttime Snacks $NGTF Snacks are Formulated by Sleep Experts to Nutritionally Support Better Sleep for America's 200M+ Nighttime Snackers. Rolling Into Major Chain Hotels Across the United States. Sonesta International Hotels Corp., The 8th Largest Hotel Company in the US, Adds Nightfood Across Multiple Brands. Sleep-Friendly Cookies Recently Launched to Complement Already Successful Nightfood Ice Cream Line.Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) is pioneering the category of sleep-friendly nighttime snacking. NGTF is building distribution relationships with some of the largest hotel companies in the world. In addition to recently-announced distribution in multiple chains under the Sonesta International Hotels Corporation umbrella, NGTF sleep-friendly ice cream can also be found in select locations of international hotel chains such as Courtyard by Marriott, Holiday Inn,Holiday Inn Express, Hyatt House, Fairfield Inn, Candlewood Suites, SpringHill Suites, and many more.Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700 million nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $60 billion. The most popular choices are ice cream, cookies, chips, and candy. Recent research confirms such snacks, in addition to being generally unhealthy, can impair sleep, partly due to excess fat and sugar consumed before bed.NGTF sleep-friendly snacks are formulated by sleep and nutrition experts to contain less of those sleep-disruptive ingredients, along with a focus on ingredients and nutrients that research suggests can support nighttime relaxation and better sleep quality.With an estimated 56,000 hotels across the United States, national distribution in the high-margin hotel vertical is expected to lead to profitability, consumer adoption of the sleep-friendly nighttime snack category, and a strategically defensible position from which category leadership can be maintained. Nightfood Teams Up with Sonesta International Hotels Corporation to Offer Sleep-Friendly Snacks Across Multiple Hotel BrandsOn March 13th NGTF announced that Sonesta International Hotels Corporation is the first hotel company to introduce sleep-friendly Nightfood ice cream pints across multiple brands. Sonesta is launching NGTF into approximately 160 managed Sonesta Select, Sonesta ES Suites, and Sonesta Simply Suites properties nationwide during Sleep Awareness Week beginning on March 12, 2023.Sonesta is the eighth largest hotel company in the United States, with approximately 1,200 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 17 brands in eight countries. This launch is part of Sonesta’s ongoing corporate-level commitment to guest sleep and wellness.“At Sonesta, we recognize sleep is the foundation of wellness and we’re excited to make Nightfood sleep-friendly ice cream pints available in lobby markets at select properties to satisfy our guest's cravings for a sweet treat before bedtime that won’t disrupt their sleep,” said Elizabeth Harlow, Chief Marketing & Brand Officer, Sonesta. “We’re delighted to provide our guests the option to choose a Nightfood sleep-friendly snack that contains less sugar than traditional ice cream while formulated to support better sleep across Sonesta Select, Sonesta ES Suites, and Sonesta Simply Suites managed properties nationwide.”“High-sugar and high-fat snacks before bed, in addition to being generally unhealthy, can impair sleep quality. With Nightfood, Sonesta is offering better choices when it comes to the most popular nighttime snack options. I commend Sonesta for adding sleep-friendly snacks and enhancing guest satisfaction by safeguarding the quality of their sleep,” said Dr. Michael Grandner, Director of the Sleep and Health Research Program and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Psychology, Medicine, and Nutritional Sciences at the University of Arizona, and Nightfood advisor.“Wellness is a major focus of the hotel industry and today’s modern traveler. Nightfood is a great way for hotels to support guest wellness because nighttime is when cravings peak for calorie-dense foods and when people are most likely to succumb to unhealthy choices,” commented Sean Folkson, NGTF CEO. “It’s exciting to see how enthusiastic the entire Sonesta team is to provide innovative options supporting their guests’ sleep wellness.”The first phase of the roll-out across the three Sonesta-managed brands features NGTF Nightfood ice cream pints in Cookies n’ Dreams and Midnight Chocolate flavors available for purchase in hotel lobby markets.NGTF recently launched sleep-friendly cookies and has ice cream sandwiches, chips, and other snacks in the development pipeline. Sonesta will explore adding other NGTF snacks nationally throughout 2023 and beyond to its market offerings. Full-Size Cookies for Hotel and Airline Amenity OpportunitiesOn December 12th NGTF announced that the Company is proceeding with the production of full-size, individually wrapped Prime-Time Chocolate Chip cookies for hotel and airline amenity opportunities. NGTF has received confirmations of interest in testing full-size Nightfood cookies as amenities by both a global airline and a national hotel chain.In an amenity arrangement, airline and hotel partners would buy NGTF cookies in bulk and then give them away to their passengers and guests. This creates potential for immediate scale along with predictability of demand.NGTF management believes amenity arrangements can be a powerful complement to hotel lobby market distribution, where Nightfood brand ice cream continues its strong sales performance relative to competitor’s pints and where additional distribution is expected of both NGTF ice cream and cookies. The hotel amenity opportunity is an offshoot of discussions with a leading global hotel company about NGTF distribution in their lobby shops.NGTF estimates that cookies offered as a dessert amenity on a global airline could deliver the revenue equivalent of retail distribution in hundreds of hotel lobby markets, and cookies offered as a check-in amenity in a national hotel chain could deliver the revenue equivalent of retail distribution in thousands of hotel lobby markets. Amenity distribution would also be expected to result in significantly higher consumer trials and more rapid awareness of the brand and the category, since NGTF products would be given to all passengers and guests, without the need for those travelers to make a purchase decision.NGTF recently launched pouches of mini-cookies, each containing two servings of cookies. That mini-cookie pouch format was strategically chosen for hotel lobby shops due to the larger packaging billboard with which to drive consumer purchase decisions at the point of sale along with the significantly higher price point that format can command. Sleep-Friendly Nightfood Ice Cream Pushes Haagen Dazs in Head-to-Head Hotel Lobby SalesOn December 5th NGTF announced that independent Impulsify sales data show Nightfood ice cream pints continue strong relative unit sales in hotel lobby snack shops. Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson on The Future of Nighttime Nutrition and Sleep-Friendly Snacking