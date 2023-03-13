NorthLadder Launches Second-Hand Marketplace in Saudi Arabia, Just in Time for Ramadan
With NorthLadder , get a Better (price), Safer (secure data wipe), and Easier (free home pick up) way to sell your second-hand electronic devices in the KSA
NorthLadder's second-hand marketplace launches in Saudi Arabia, just in time for Ramadan, with free home pickup service and military-grade data wipe.RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NorthLadder, the leading second-hand marketplace in the Middle East, has expanded its services to Saudi Arabia, with residents in Riyadh and Jeddah now able to sell their old laptops, mobile phones, tablets, and smartwatches for instant cash at their doorstep. The company has already gained a lot of interest from the Saudi market and aims to replicate the success it has seen in the UAE.
NorthLadder's expansion into Saudi Arabia comes just in time for Ramadan when many people look to declutter their homes and sell unwanted items. The company's free home pickup service makes it easy for customers to sell their old devices and earn cash without having to leave their homes during the busy Ramadan season. Devices that are sold also help promote sustainability and a circular economy.
NorthLadder's expansion into Saudi Arabia comes after the company conducted research, which found that over 80% of people in Saudi Arabia do not sell their old devices due to data privacy concerns. To address this, NorthLadder offers internationally approved, military-grade certified data wipe services, ensuring that all data is deleted when customers sell their phones and tablets with NorthLadder. Data deletion takes less than 2 minutes and is done in the presence of the customer, and a digital certificate confirming the same is emailed to the customer.
"We are thrilled to bring our services to the Saudi market," said Sandeep Shetty, CEO of NorthLadder. "Our expansion into Saudi Arabia is a testament to the success we have seen in the UAE and our commitment to addressing the concerns of our customers. Our data wipe service ensures that customers can sell their devices with confidence."
NorthLadder has already served over 150,000 customers and helped over 35,000 customers sell their old devices for cash, with a 4.8 rating on Google. The company has partnered with major retailers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with customers likely using NorthLadder's software to evaluate prices if they go to any retailer to trade their phone.
