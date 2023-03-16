Labfront and Colabra team up to boost research productivity

The partnership aims to streamline workflows and optimize data management in research teams, and offers Labfront customers a free one-year membership to Colabra

BOSTON, MA, U.S.A., March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Labfront, a global startup at the forefront of data-driven health research, has partnered with Colabra, the leading tool for research management in biotech teams. The partnership aims to bring greater efficiency and productivity to research labs by streamlining workflows, optimizing data management, and improving collaboration across teams.

Labfront's digital biomarker collection platform allows researchers to easily capture physiological data from wearables without requiring coding skills, establishing Labfront as a dominant force in the academic research community.

Meanwhile, Colabra, a Microsoft Cloud Partner, has a strong track record in research management, with users at leading institutions including Northwestern, Penn State, San Diego State, and Stanford. By combining Labfront's innovative platform with Colabra's robust research management software, academic researchers worldwide can accelerate their research.

“Partnership with Colabra marks our commitment to building the future of research,” said Labfront CEO Chris Peng. “Academic and clinical research are both going through massive shifts including the increased need for productivity and collaboration. Colabra brings internal team management productivity to research labs. In short, plan your projects with Colabra, and collect the data with Labfront.”

Under the partnership, all Labfront Basic and Advanced customers will receive a free one-year membership to Colabra. Digitizing their lab notebooks will allow scientific teams to connect siloed systems into research insights, monitor experiment lifecycles, and increase efficiency.

“Colabra was designed for the needs of next-generation research teams,” said Philip Seifi, Colabra’s co-founder. “Although most of our customers are corporate R&D teams, we believe all innovation ultimately stems from academic research, and want to show our support.”

By the end of the year, Labfront will be natively integrated into Colabra, allowing researchers to enjoy the benefits of both tools. The partnership will aid research teams in the increased need for productivity and collaboration, making it easier for them to transition to a future where data plays a crucial role.



About Colabra

Colabra is a scientific project management and R&D workflow visibility platform. Modern scientific research spans cross-functional teams, and a plethora of software and hardware. Colabra connects siloed systems into research insights and makes it easy to monitor, narrate and govern the experiment lifecycle.

For more information, visit www.colabra.app.



About Labfront

Labfront is a global startup specializing in health data analytics. It is currently disrupting academic health research through its Labfront platform, a code-free digital biomarker collection and analytics solution. With the recent explosion of sensors in the scientific community, Labfront is helping health researchers process the overwhelming amount of complex data and transition to the data-rich future.

For more information, visit labfront.com.