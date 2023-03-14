NON-TRADITIONAL MARKETING AND ADVERTISING AGENCY, THE IDEA INTEGRATION CO. NAMES MEGHAN PETERS CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

Meghan Peters - CSO, The Idea Integration Co.

FORMER WALL STREET JOURNAL AND FACEBOOK EXECUTIVE WILL ALSO MANAGE THE IDEA INTEGRATION'S FIRST US BASED OFFICE

I am looking forward to bringing my experience working in executive roles for the largest social media platform and one of the most recognizable media outlets in the world to The Idea Integration Co” — Meghan Peters

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK CITY – (March 14, 2023) – The Idea Integration Co., a boutique marketing and advertising shop founded by Saul Colt and staffed by alumni from The Simpsons and Mad Magazine, today announced that Meghan Peters has been named as its first Chief Strategy Officer and will oversee the company’s first New York City-based office and focus on building out a larger presence in the area beginning this month.



Peters has more than 15 years of experience working at the intersection of media and technology. Prior to joining The Idea Integration Co., she was a VP of Marketing at Dow Jones and spent eight years at Meta as a founding member of Facebook’s Global Media Partnerships team.



“In a very short time, Meghan has already brought a tremendous amount of value to our company. Her deep experience in driving business results is setting up our company for greater success in the U.S. market, and I already see her extensive background in partnerships and business development will help us establish the strategic alliances that we need to land some of our dream clients…Porsche, I am talking to you.” said Saul Colt, Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of The Idea Integration Co. “13 months ago, we added the Mad Magazine/Simpsons team with Art Director Bill Morisson, and it made a big difference to our business. Adding Meghan now is a similar significant moment in our company history, and I am excited to see the impact she will bring.”



The Idea Integration Co.’s addition to its executive team comes after 14 years of working on projects with global brands in 6 countries from its headquarters in Toronto. Building a physical presence in the U.S., starting with New York City, will bring the company’s services closer to many existing clients while allowing it to onboard even more new business partners.



“This is an exciting opportunity and an honor. I am looking forward to bringing my experience working in executive roles for the largest social media platform and one of the most recognizable media outlets in the world to The Idea Integration Co. I’ll implement some of that structure and operational excellence to the company,” Peters said. “The other attractive part of this role is working directly with our clients. With the variety of projects and opportunity to stretch my thinking, I expect every day to be an adventure.”



The Idea Integration Co. specializes in non-traditional marketing strategies and creative advertising for brave brands and brands that want to be brave. Their expertise includes content and advertising creation, audience development, content, branding, events, stunts, social media, and partnerships.



For more information on The Idea Integration Co., please go to www.theideaintegration.com