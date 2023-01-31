PAUL ENGLISH LAUNCHES DEETS IN BOSTON AND NYC TO SOLVE THE POST-PANDEMIC QUESTION “WHERE SHOULD WE EAT?”

PAUL ENGLISH (CO-FOUNDER KAYAK) AND DOUG WEISS (META/INSTAGRAM) ELEVATE THE RESTAURANT RECOMMENDATIONS EXPERIENCE

A recent survey showed that 95% of people are unhappy with the current solutions to discover and select a place to eat" — Doug Weiss, Ceo of Deets

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deets, a new personalized restaurant recommendation app, is available today in Boston and NYC. Deets is unique from other apps as it considers what the user and their friends enjoy, then utilizes AI and machine learning algorithms to provide the most relevant restaurant recommendations, bringing a revolutionary approach to how people discover new dining experiences.

“As someone who has been fortunate to have traveled all over, I have been manually keeping a Google doc of amazing food experiences I have been sharing and updating with friends for years. I get a lot of enjoyment from sharing my favorite places, but I could never keep it fully updated with the most recent information,” said Paul English, Founder, and CTO of Deets. “Deets is the formalization of my scattered lists combined with revolutionary technology. Like magic, people will get instant recommendations with full information on restaurants catered to their likes and tastes.”

Others can then review Deets' recommendations through their novel integrated polling feature. This allows people to extend the social experience of dining by easily getting friends’ input for shared plans. Deets removes the endless text threads about where to go, equipping everyone with all the info they need to make a communal decision.

“We conducted a poll with 200 people, and it showed that 95% of people are unhappy with the current solutions to discover and select a place to eat,” said Doug Weiss, CEO of Deets. “Our platform takes all the guesswork out of it by leveraging the expertise of friends and vetted tastemakers, the people you trust the most, and a sophisticated ML recommendation engine based on the aggregation of the highest quality info available. Deets is your secret weapon – and a win-win for restaurant owners and diners alike.”

Launching in new cities monthly, Deets is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

For more information, go to Deets.com.

About Deets:

