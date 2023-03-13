GMSacha Inchi $QEDN received an order of 12,000,000 tetrapak and 150 tons from Ingredion and starts working with the UN

Replace the Bienestararina fro GMSacha Inchi Letter of ministery of Agriculture Esnatos-Nutresa

GMSacha Inchi $QEDN received an order of 12,000,000 tetrapak and 150 tons from Ingredion and starts working with the United Nations

QED Connect GMSacha Inchi (OTCMKTS:QEDN)

GMSacha Inchi will prove that in Colombia we can change illegal crops like coca leaves into Sacha Inchi, and manufacture GMSacha inchi beverage for low income children and breast feeding mothers.” — Nanny Katharina (Kate) Bahnsen

GRANDVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ministry of Agriculture of Colombia has set a goal to plant 5,000 Hectares of Sacha Inchi in areas that have illegal crops like Coca leaf and areas that have high priority call PDET from 2023 to 2026. PDET means Development Programs with a Territorial Approach (PDET) aim to stabilize and transform the territories most affected by violence, poverty, illicit economies and institutional weakness, and thus achieve the rural development required by these 170 municipalities. https://www.sic.gov.co/ruta-pi/octubre-2021/pi-mas-alla/territorios-pdet-donde-aplican-las-tasas-preferenciales-de-registro-de-marcas-patentes-y-disenos-industriales#:~:text=Los%20Programas%20de%20Desarrollo%20con,que%20requieren%20estos%20170%20municipios. To accomplish this program the ministry of agriculture has requested GMS Green Mind Solutions a subsidiary of QED Connect (QEDN) to work together to approach several companies including Ingredion (INGR), Nestle, PepsiCo, Coca Cola, Grupo Nutresa, USAID, Grupo Exito.

Ingredion (INGR) is the first company that met with GMS, Tetrapak and the ministry of Agriculture. Ingredion (INGR) has a contract with the Colombian government to make bienestarina. The contract LP0052021SEN is for $1.153.820.147.293 Colombian pesos or approximately $243,000,000 USD for 6 years. https://www.icbf.gov.co/licitacion-publica-lp0052021sen . Ingredion won the contract on February 11, 2022. "It is the first time that an adjudication has been made for the production and distribution of Foods of High Nutritional Value for 6 years, after completing a process that was accompanied by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic was awarded to Ingredion Colombia S.A. which will be responsible for producing powdered Bienestarina at the ICBF plants in Cartago (Valle del Cauca), Sabanagrande (Atlántico) and at a third-party plant, Bienestarina liquid. " https://www.icbf.gov.co/noticias/icbf-garantiza-la-produccion-de-bienestarina-en-los-proximos-seis-anos.

On December 28, 2022 " President Gustavo Petro prohibited the purchase of this bienestarina for children because it is imported" Ingredion imports 75% of the 4,500 tons of Soya and 150 tons of Flax seeds oil to manufacture Bienestarina https://www.semana.com/politica/articulo/cuando-el-icbf-entrega-bienestarina-esta-cometiendo-un-grave-error-presidente-petro-ordena-no-comprarla-mas-porque-es-importada/202256/

Ingredion met with GMS and Tetrapak on February 23, 2023 to discuss the possibility of including GMSacha Inchi into Bienestarina. GMSacha Inchi will provide Omega 3,6,9, and a complete vegan protein with all 9 essential amino acids to the Binestarina formula. GMSacha Inchi is a product grown and manufacture in Colombia by GMS. Ingredion put an order to manufacture 12,000,000 of 200 ml tetrapak and 150 ton of GMSacha Inchi powder to replace the 150 of flax seeds oil use to provide Omega 3 to Bienestrarina.

Ingredion and GMS are having weekly meeting to move forward with the Order of Ingredion. GMS and Ingredion finished step 1 and started step 2.

Step 1: to provide all the necessary samples, safety sheets, and microbiological test to Ingredion.

Step 2: to do the first pasteurization test of liquid bienestarina and Sacha Inchi before putting the final product into Tetrapack and to do an inspection of GMSacha Inchi plant in Medellin which is schedule for the end of March 2023.

Step 3: to deliver the first batch of GMSacha Inchi to replace the 150 tons of flex that Ingredion imports to make Bienestrarina.

Step 4: to do the first batch of Bienestarina with GMSacha Inchi in Tetrapak

Step 5: to expand GMS facility in Medellin. GMS current capacity is 8 tons per month. GMS needs to expand to 20 tons per month just to fulfill the orders of 7.5 tons of GMSacha Inchi for the 12,000,000 bienestarina in Tetrapak and 150 tons of GMSacha Inchi powder by August 2023.

Step 6: to open a facility in Cartago close to the Bienestarina facility that will have the capacity 20 tons per month.

Step 7: to open a facility in Atlantico close to the Bienestarina facility that will have the capacity 20 tons per month.

GMS wants to have three facilities one in Cartago south of Colombia, one in Medellin and one in the north of Colombia by end of 2023.

GMS signed a joint venture with International Food that has a brand call esnatos. https://www.instagram.com/esnatos/?hl=es .

Esnatos sells garbanzo bean, peas, lentils as a snack. Esnatos and GMS are working together to produce a mix of GMSacha Inchi, garbanzo bean, corn and other healthy snack. All GMS equipment and International food are located in the same procesing plant.

International food has been approved by the FDA to process and ship products to the USA.

International food has been approved as a vendor by Grupo Nutresa and is the processing plant for GMSacha Inchi, peas, garbanzo beans and other healthy snacks. https://gruponutresa.com/ Grupo Nutresa has put an order for 1.2 tons of Peas to International foods. GMS is also expecting an order from grupo nutresa for GMSacha Inchi.

GMS $ QEDN had the visit of the United Nation team on March 9, 2023 to organize an alliance to work together in the South Korean "KOICA" project. A support of $5.7 million dollars for planting Sacha Inchi in Putumayo #PDET. https://twitter.com/RenovacionCo/status/1184144474580160512

This project will provide funding to 475 farmers to do crop substitution from illegal crops for Sacha Inchi. GMS will need 100 of the 475 hectares that has been planted by the KOICA project. The first crop of 25% of the 475 of the "KOICA" will stared on August 2023 es estimated 119 hectares.

United Nations is interested to work with GMS to grow more Sacha Inchi as a crop substitution possibility in Colombia and to promote GMSacha Inchi products. Complete document of the strategy of the United Nation can be found in https://www.unodc.org/documents/crop-monitoring/Colombia/INFORME_MONITOREO_COL_2021.pdf and https://www.apccolombia.gov.co/sites/default/files/2021-10/Estrategia%20de%20KOICA%20a%20mediano%20plazo%20%282021-2025%29_KOICA%20Colombia.pdf

GMS has a signed contract with Asosacha from Colombia Sostenible that has 65 hectares of Sacha Inchi. First production will start on August 2023.

GMS will have enough Sacha Inchi to fulfill the Ingredion contract and to produce GMSacha Inchi beverage and other GMSacha Inchi products.

Ingredion contract for 12,000,000 tetrapak is a sale of $2,5 Million USD a year and the 150 Tons of GMSacha Inchi is sale of $1,5 Million USD.

GMS also signed a distribution agreement with UNFI https://www.unfi.com/ to sell GMSacha Inchi products. UNFI is one of the biggest distributors of natural and health products to retail stores like Wholefood and many other retail stores.

