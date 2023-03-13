Submit Release
Muslims and Jews Joining Hands to Hold Interfaith Iftar in DC

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a spirit of Abrahamic faith, Muslims and Jews are uniting to host an interfaith iftar on March 30th at Congregation B'nai Tzedek in Maryland, DC area.
The hosts who are joining hands for the first time to celebrate Ramadan and share the common traditions of fasting in Judaism, Christianity, and Islam are Congregation B'nai Tzedek, Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt, American Muslim and Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council's Anila Ali, Masjid Muhammad's Imam Talib Shareef, and Combat AntiSemitism.
The main speakers will include diplomats, government officials, local and national elected leaders, community members, and faith leaders.
By participating in these events, the organizers wish to share each other's cultures and traditions to build better understanding and strengthen American faith communities. The iftar will be prepared by Muslim chefs from the famous reatuarant called Karachi Tarka In Virginia and will be cooking iftar in the Kosher Kitchen at the synagogue.

