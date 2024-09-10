IRF International Religious Freedom Roundtables Foster Dialogue and Understanding in Pakistan

Member of Parliament, Hon. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig with IRF RT Pakistan Chairwoman, Anila Ali in Karachi IRF Pakistan Chairwoman Anila Ali and Kashif Mirza, IRF Director Pakistan, with Christian clergy from Punjab Senator Kamran Michael and Anila Ali heading the IRF RT Islamabad A show of solidarity as Islamabad RT members joined together to cut a cake for Pakistan's Independence Day IRF Roundtable Karachi with Hon MNA Mirza Ikhtiar Baig

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- IRF Roundtable Chair for Pakistan and G 100 Women's Economic Pakistan ( WEF) Gender Based Violence chair for Pakistan, Anila Ali , recently concluded a tour across Pakistan bringing together diverse religious leaders, government officials, and civil society representatives to discuss and promote religious freedom and women's inclusion in peace and security in the country. The roundtables, organized by the International Religious Freedom (IRF) Pakistan Office and sponsored by , American Muslim and Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council aimed to foster dialogue and understanding among different religious communities and promote respect for religious diversity.The roundtables, held in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, and other smaller towns provided a platform for participants to share their perspectives and experiences on religious freedom in Pakistan. Discussions focused on the challenges faced by religious minorities, including discrimination, violence, and restrictions on religious practices. Participants also highlighted the importance of promoting tolerance and respect for all religions in order to build a more peaceful and inclusive society. Chairwoman Ali, met with the Christian faith leaders form Sargodha and Jaranwala to hear first hand their plight after the heinous attacks on Christian community and their houses of worship.The IRF Pakistan, Coordinator and director for Pakistan, Muhammad Kashif Mirza, who works to monitor and promote religious freedom around Pakistan, emphasized the importance of these roundtables in promoting dialogue and understanding among different religious communities. "Religious freedom is a fundamental human right that must be protected and respected for all individuals, regardless of their faith," said Mr. Mirza. "Through these roundtables, we hope to promote greater understanding and respect for religious diversity in Pakistan and work towards a more inclusive and tolerant society."Ali met privately with Muslim clergy across Pakistan and shared her concerns about Islamophobia that stems from attacks on minorities in Muslim countries and affects Pakistani diasporas abroad."I am very honored to be attending a Roundtable in Lahore hosted by my Christian Pakistan woman and faith leader. Mrs. Khalid Naz, wife of Honorable Pastor Khalid Naz."" I got to hear, first hand, the heart wrenching stories of my Christians brothers and sisters from Punjab. The Blasphemy Law must be used to protect the minorities, and not persecute them," said Ali."We don't want to go to England and America and get asylum. We are Pakistanis. Pakistan is our home and our lives and houses of worship must be protected, This is our home. " said one of the pastors.Ali met with the Hindu youth in Sindh and expressed support for their resilience building activities. The Karachi Roundtable VIP guest was Honorable Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan. The MNA brought a message from President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari that reaffirmed his government's commitment to religious freedom and interfaith harmony.The Islamabad Roundtable held for the first time, was hosted by Honorable Senator Kamran Michael. Senator Kamran has been an avid supporter of IRF and promoting and protecting minorities as he is also the president of one of the largest Christian organization.The IRF International Religious Freedom Roundtables in Pakistan were a significant step towards promoting religious freedom and fostering dialogue among different religious communities. The discussions and recommendations made during these roundtables will be shared with relevant government officials and civil society organizations in order to promote greater respect for religious diversity in the country. The IRF Office Pakistan looks forward to continuing its efforts to promote religious freedom and tolerance in Pakistan and around the world.For more information: email: info@ ammwec .org

Why religious freedom is Important for Pakistan and for all of us, everywhere

