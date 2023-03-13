Iglesia Ni Cristo, through Felix Y. Manalo Foundation, holds humanitarian efforts across Canada amid rising food costs
"We are impressed with this work and it is very appreciated,” said Gilbert Weeh, Coordinator and Translator at Accueil francophone, during the “Care For Humanity” event of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC or Church Of Christ) in Notre Dame, Manitoba.
Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) ministers standing with representatives of various charities in Calgary who received cash donations from the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation on January 15, 2023.
At least $21,000 Cash Donations and 6,000 Care Packages given in seven sites across Canada, in the first two months of 2023.CANADA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC or Church Of Christ) launched a series of charity events across Canada called “Care For Humanity” to help communities affected by higher food costs. From January to February, the INC reached out to Canadians in the cities of Surrey in British Columbia; Calgary and Edmonton in Alberta; Notre Dame in Manitoba; London, St. Thomas and Greater Toronto in Ontario; and Greater Montreal in Quebec.
Over the course of two months, the INC through its charitable arm — the “Felix Y. Manalo Foundation” — distributed around 6,000 care packages to recipients across Canada. These care packages contained clothing items such as socks, gloves and warm hats; while others contained grocery items, and other hygiene products such as soap, toothbrushes, and toothpaste.
The INC conducted the charity events in response to growing poverty and inflation in Canada. According to Statistics Canada, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 5.9% year over year in January, following a 6.3% increase in December last year. The CPI is used as a measure to represent changes in prices faced by Canadian consumers. “In Vancouver alone, consumers saw an 11% increase in the cost of groceries from 2021 to 2022,” according to the Consumer Price Index shared by the BC government.
“Food is expensive and people just don’t have enough; we run out sometimes, which is unfortunate. For the work that this church does, and the amount of food you distribute, it’s amazing,” said Clifford Pereira from Flemingdon Food Bank who witnessed the Church’s “Care For Humanity” in St. Thomas, Ontario on February 23, 2023.
A total of $21,000 CAD was distributed by the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation to assist the efforts of various charities in Canada. Among the charity organizations that received the cash donations were the following: Hope Mission, Calgary Drop-In, Action4Humanity, Community Wise, and Mustard Seed which are all based in Calgary and received $3,000 each; University of Alberta Philippine Students’ Association, The Mustard Seed Edmonton, Stollery Children’s Hospital, and Edmonton Food Bank, which are based in Edmonton and received $1,000 each; and Chez Doris and Advocacy for Montreal which are both based in Montreal and received $1,000 each.
“I think that this is commendable and laudable, and … the Iglesia Ni Cristo should continue doing what it does,” said Deputy Consul General Arlene T. Magno of the Philippine Consulate in Vancouver who attended the Care For Humanity event in Surrey, British Columbia.
Ana Kolikova, a Ukrainian refugee now residing in Ottawa, could not help but shed tears as she recalled the war she escaped from, and how she is coping with her current living situation. Upon attending the INC’s Care For Humanity, Kolikova said, “You feel (the) support, and you feel that you are not alone here.”
Through its various socio-civic and humanitarian efforts, the Iglesia Ni Cristo aims to build positive relationships with communities. Through acts of kindness, its members continue to follow the biblical command to “do good to those who need it.” (Prov. 3:27, Good News Translation)
Currently, the INC has active members in 164 countries and territories. Its membership comprises 150 ethnicities and nationalities.
###
About the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ)
For more about the Church and its activities, please visit www.iglesianicristo.net or https://incmedia.org/press-room/
Public Information Office
CEBSI Canada
+1 647-500-6446
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube