Iglesia Ni Cristo, through Felix Y. Manalo Foundation, holds humanitarian efforts across Canada amid rising food costs

"We are impressed with this work and it is very appreciated,” said Gilbert Weeh, Coordinator and Translator at Accueil francophone, during the “Care For Humanity” event of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC or Church Of Christ) in Notre Dame, Manitoba.

Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) ministers standing with representatives of various charities in Calgary who received cash donations from the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation on January 15, 2023.