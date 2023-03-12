Bioplastics International Gets US Patent Pending for World's First Sugar Cane Polyvinyl Alcohol to End Plastic Pollution
Bioplastics International Has Created the Water Soluble Revolution!”SCOTTSDALE , AZ , UNITED STATES , March 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bioplastics International, an Arizona based company, gets US Patent Pending for the world's first and only water soluble sugar cane Polyvinyl Alcohol, to replace a large portion of the world's plastics, to instantly stop plastic pollution. Polyvinyl Alcohol, or PVA, is a hydrophilic, synthetic polymer, which dissolves in any kind of water, however, is stronger than most plastics. It is resistant to grease, oils, solvents, even gasoline. Bioplastics International manufactures sugar cane PVA pellets, packaging films, cling films, fiber, and many products, such as supermarket bags, laundry bags, produce bags, hotel amenity bottles, laundry pods, flushable toilet seat covers, and many more.
PVA has been approved by the US FDA for human consumption. It is typically used as a food additive, in baked foods, dairy products, cereals, dried fruits, candy, and more. We eat it every day. It is also extensively used in the medical industry with human body implants, and is also a vital ingredient in the manufacture of paper, paint, and concrete. The dissolve time can be set at cold, warm, or hot water.
Garrett Valentino, CEO of Bioplastics International said, "Until now, all PVA has been made from fossil fuel natural gas. When fossil fuel carbon dioxide enters the ocean, it dissolves in saltwater. First, it forms carbonic acid. Then, this carbonic acid breaks apart, producing bicarbonate ions and hydrogen ions. Ocean acidification results from an increased concentration of hydrogen ions and a reduction in carbonate ions due to the absorption of increased amounts of CO2. This results in the death of shellfish, corals, plankton, and other sea life. The pH levels of our oceans are lowered, and fish have a difficult time breathing."
"Our oceans contain more than 170 trillion plastic particles. This is reaching a catastrophic level. Approximately 70% of the oxygen we breathe is created by our oceans. The amount of petroleum plastics entering our oceans annually is equivalent to 144 aircraft carriers. Unless something is done quickly, this will lead to the extinction of the human race. Cigarette filters are one of the worst pollutants of our oceans. Our sugar cane PVA fiber exactly mimics the toxic cellulose acetate currently used in cigarette filters. They could dissolve in the ocean or in the rain, to bio carbon dioxide gas (similar to what we exhale) and water", said Valentino.
"Our sugar cane PVA contains no toxins, no chemicals, no heavy metals, and no plastics. Is non toxic to animals, it can be eaten by fish, birds, marine and land mammals. It will safely pass through their digestive systems, and save the lives of hundreds of thousands of living creatures from death by ingesting plastic " said George Liu, Executive Vice President.
Planet Earth is in complete plastic destruction mode. People do nothing except talk about recycling or using recycled plastic, both of which are worthless, as each year more and more plastic pollution destroys our environment and oceans. Less than 10% of the world's plastics are recycled annually, the rest ends up in our landfills and oceans, to release methane gas into our atmosphere for hundreds of years, and create microplastics to destroy life as we know it. Virtually every human on Earth has microplastics in their blood. This is getting worse by the day.
Bioplastics International can produce hundreds of metric tons of sugar cane PVA per month, to meet any demand. "We all need to work together, to stop the scourge of plastic pollution, and to ensure our planet remains hospitable and healthy, not only for us, but for future generations." said Valentino.
