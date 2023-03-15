Nurse Practitioner and Aesthetics Specialist Natasha Weems Launches Med Spa Business in the Golden State

Dr. Natasha Weems Dr. Natasha Weems, owner of Care First Wellness Med Spa Dr. Natasha Weems, founder of Care First Wellness Med Spa

My number one goal is helping my patient feel good in their skin.” — Dr. Natasha Weems

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serial entrepreneur Dr. Natasha Weems, DNP, AGPCNP-BC is proud to announce the launching of her new aesthetics med spa business, Care First Wellness Med Spa. This exquisite undertaking is specifically designed to help patrons reach their radiant beauty goals and invest in their health. As a beauty and wellness enthusiast, Dr. Natasha is making her mark in the industry on many levels. She encourages her clients this way, “No matter how busy you are, staying fit and healthy is achievable. With a balanced diet and regular exercise routine, you can keep your body and mind healthy.”

Dr. Weems developed her med spa business to meet the needs of those who want to revive and rejuvenate their lifestyle. It offers a variety of treatments curated to improve and enhance the aesthetic appearance of each valued client, including Botox, dermal fillers, PRP Therapy, and much more. These services help reduce wrinkles, improving uneven skin tone and texture, and enhancing the shape of the face. Additional services include lipodissolve (an alternative to invasive liposuction), weight loss protocols, and hair rejuvenation to help women suffering from alopecia. She states, “My number one goal is helping my patient feel good in their skin.”

Dr. Natasha’s upbringing extends back to Detroit, which is known as the Motor City. It is also known to have one of the highest crime rates in America compared to all communities of all sizes — from the smallest towns to the very largest. From a backdrop of lawlessness, poverty, and drugs, Dr. Weems emerged and beat the odds. She is thankful to God and attributes her faith in Christ for the level of success that she has achieved.

As an influencer, her mission is to inspire other women to build a career as well. According to Dr. Weems, in celebration of National Women’s Day, “We also reflect on the importance of encouraging and uplifting young women and girls so they can chase their goals and dreams. To those young women — you are amazing, you are strong, and you can accomplish anything you set your mind to.”

With a true servant’s heart she continues, “It is with true dedication and intent I’ll pursue my desire to make a difference in the lives of young women across the world and particularly in my hometown Detroit. Women who have been perpetually pushed aside and often forgotten by society, the women who have been abused and ignored, have remained unheard. This population is not worldly rich, but their spirits are rich. I believe that these women are rich in fortitude and spirit, and I believe that it is my purpose to help them recognize that in themselves and in each other.”

About: Dr. Natasha Weems realized she had the desire to serve at the early age of 18 when she became a nursing assistant. That was the launching pad for her to reach the trajectory she is on today. She received a bachelor’s degree in communication from Wayne State University, followed by a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from Oakland University in 2009. Four years later, she became a Qualified Nurse Practitioner in 2013. She ultimately received a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree, and a doctorate in Nursing (DNP).

She has tenure in these medical arenas: Inpatient, ICU, Outpatient Primary Care, Home Care, Aesthetic Injector and Acute Care. Professor Weems is highly esteemed as an educator at a local university. She also taught nurse practitioner courses and precepts nurse practitioner students in the Detroit Metropolitan area. On a personal note, she is a devoted mother who enjoys spending time with her family and enjoys involving her children in swimming, sports, horseback riding, and cooking.

For more information, please contact Natasha Weems at 951-566-2099 or contact@carefirstwellnessmedspa.com