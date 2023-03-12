Williston Barracks / Home Improvement Fraud

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1000578

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Sweeney                            

STATION:  Williston                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 01/21/2023 1144

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Rd., Huntington, VT

VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud

 

ACCUSED: Matthew Kemp                                           

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

 

VICTIM: James Tutchton

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/31/23 at approximately 1144 hours Troopers from the Williston Barracks were called regarding a possible fraud case that occurred in Huntington, VT.  The victim stated that he had hired the accused to do painting work at their home in April of 2022 with a start date of August 2022.  Since this time, the work had not been completed, nor had a refund been issued despite requests for one for a reported loss of $4,400.

 

Following an investigation by Williston Troopers, and in consultation with the Chittenden County State Attorney’s Office, Matthew Kemp was issued a citation on March, 07, 2023, to appear in Chittenden County Court to answer to the charge of Home Improvement Fraud.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  04/18/23 0815           

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Sweeney

VSP - Williston

802-878-7111

802-585-8578

 

