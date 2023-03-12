Williston Barracks / Home Improvement Fraud
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1000578
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Sweeney
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 01/21/2023 1144
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Rd., Huntington, VT
VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud
ACCUSED: Matthew Kemp
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
VICTIM: James Tutchton
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/31/23 at approximately 1144 hours Troopers from the Williston Barracks were called regarding a possible fraud case that occurred in Huntington, VT. The victim stated that he had hired the accused to do painting work at their home in April of 2022 with a start date of August 2022. Since this time, the work had not been completed, nor had a refund been issued despite requests for one for a reported loss of $4,400.
Following an investigation by Williston Troopers, and in consultation with the Chittenden County State Attorney’s Office, Matthew Kemp was issued a citation on March, 07, 2023, to appear in Chittenden County Court to answer to the charge of Home Improvement Fraud.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/23 0815
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Christopher Sweeney
VSP - Williston
802-878-7111
802-585-8578