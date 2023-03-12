Williston Barracks / Home Improvement Fraud

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1000578

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Sweeney

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 01/21/2023 1144

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Rd., Huntington, VT

VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud

ACCUSED: Matthew Kemp

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

VICTIM: James Tutchton

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/31/23 at approximately 1144 hours Troopers from the Williston Barracks were called regarding a possible fraud case that occurred in Huntington, VT. The victim stated that he had hired the accused to do painting work at their home in April of 2022 with a start date of August 2022. Since this time, the work had not been completed, nor had a refund been issued despite requests for one for a reported loss of $4,400.

Following an investigation by Williston Troopers, and in consultation with the Chittenden County State Attorney’s Office, Matthew Kemp was issued a citation on March, 07, 2023, to appear in Chittenden County Court to answer to the charge of Home Improvement Fraud.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/23 0815

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Christopher Sweeney

VSP - Williston

802-878-7111

802-585-8578