Transformation Insights, inc. announces Professor Jonathan S. Weissman as a new shareholder and board member

Transformation Insights

Transformation Insights, inc. announced today that Professor Jonathan S. Weissman has joined the advisory board as a shareholder.

I’ve known Professor Weissman for over 30 years, first as a friend and now as a colleague. I could not think of a better person to become our IT / cyber security advisor” — CEO, Nathan Gampel

EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transformation Insights, inc. announced today that Professor Jonathan S. Weissman has joined the advisory board as a shareholder.“I’ve known Professor Weissman for over 30 years, first as a friend and now as a colleague. I have long respected Jon's commitment to his students, friends, and family. I could not think of a better person to become our IT / cyber security advisor,” said CEO Nathan Gampel.Professor Weissman teaches full-time at Rochester Institute of Technology and Finger Lakes Community College and part-time at Syracuse University. Professor Weissman is also an author, technical editor, and industry consultant. He regularly appears as a networking and cyber security expert on TV news, talk radio, and in articles. Professor Weissman is the recipient of 11 teaching awards and 44 industry certifications.Transformation Insights is a corporation that provides SaaS solutions for companies engaged in complex change projects like mergers , carve-outs and large technology deployments. Its primary product, KTA, is the first Transformation Management System. Utilizing a soon-to-be patented system called Real-Time-Data-Capture, KTA will provide global change teams with the first universal sandbox for project work regardless of technology or way of working.To learn more, visit www.transformationinsights.io