Transformation Insights, inc. announces Professor Jonathan S. Weissman as a new shareholder and board member
Transformation Insights, inc. announced today that Professor Jonathan S. Weissman has joined the advisory board as a shareholder.
I’ve known Professor Weissman for over 30 years, first as a friend and now as a colleague. I could not think of a better person to become our IT / cyber security advisor”EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transformation Insights, inc. announced today that Professor Jonathan S. Weissman has joined the advisory board as a shareholder.
— CEO, Nathan Gampel
“I’ve known Professor Weissman for over 30 years, first as a friend and now as a colleague. I have long respected Jon's commitment to his students, friends, and family. I could not think of a better person to become our IT / cyber security advisor,” said CEO Nathan Gampel.
Professor Weissman teaches full-time at Rochester Institute of Technology and Finger Lakes Community College and part-time at Syracuse University. Professor Weissman is also an author, technical editor, and industry consultant. He regularly appears as a networking and cyber security expert on TV news, talk radio, and in articles. Professor Weissman is the recipient of 11 teaching awards and 44 industry certifications.
Transformation Insights is a corporation that provides SaaS solutions for companies engaged in complex change projects like mergers, carve-outs and large technology deployments. Its primary product, KTA, is the first Transformation Management System. Utilizing a soon-to-be patented system called Real-Time-Data-Capture, KTA will provide global change teams with the first universal sandbox for project work regardless of technology or way of working.
To learn more, visit www.transformationinsights.io
Rebecca Gampel
Simpel and Associates, LLC
+1 732-207-8005
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn