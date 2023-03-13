RADWIN & MIKOM join forces to deliver wireless solutions for transportation, government & telecom projects across Turkey
EINPresswire.com/ -- RADWIN, the global wireless broadband provider, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with MIKOM, the largest privately held wireless telecommunication infrastructure provider in Turkey. MIKOM is set to expand its offerings by integrating RADWIN's wireless broadband solutions for transportation and government, including the market proven FiberinMotion solution, which has been globally deployed to connect trains and metros on the move.
MIKOM Executives stated: “We are very happy to partner with RADWIN and distribute their wireless broadband solutions for transportation and government applications to our customers in Turkey. We are confident that RADWIN’s products will enable us to grow our business and better serve our customers in the transportation segment. With RADWIN's proven track record and strong presence in the transportation industry, as recently demonstrated here in Turkey, we are also delighted to introduce FiberinMotion to our portfolio to deliver cutting-edge solutions for trains and metro’s on-the-move."
Gal Kohn, GM Europe, Middle East CIS N & West Africa, expressed great enthusiasm for the partnership with MIKOM, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with such a professional and expert company in the Turkish telecommunications market. MIKOM's extensive experience and market presence in the industry will significantly expand RADWIN's reach and offer high-capacity connectivity and robust performance for transportation, government, and telecom projects. We are confident that this partnership will unlock new opportunities, and we look forward to working together with MIKOM to provide exceptional solutions for their customers."
About RADWIN
RADWIN is a global provider of broadband wireless solutions that deliver fast broadband with unparalleled reliability. RADWIN solutions have been deployed in more than 180 countries and have a proven track record of delivering connectivity for mission-critical applications in industries such as transportation, mining, ports, and public safety, as well as backhaul, access and private network connectivity. With over 25 years of experience, RADWIN is the go-to-choice for dependable broadband solutions.
Visit: www.radwin.com
RADWIN Media Contact
Hagit Rafael Levi
Marketing Manager
T. +972-3-766-2832
Email: pr@radwin.com
About MIKOM
Founded in 2001, MIKOM Microwave Communications Systems has become one of the most prominent microwave communications companies in Turkey, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia, by putting innovation before anything else for its customers. Adamant in creating new technologies that provide the utmost excellence to connect people all around the globe, MIKOM is a global player, constantly moving forward in bringing new technologies to life in Turkey and in the CIS countries.
Visit: https://mikomsys.com
Mikom Media Contact
Serdar Kalkan
Serdar.kalkan@mikomsys.com
Hagit Rafael Levi
MIKOM Executives stated: “We are very happy to partner with RADWIN and distribute their wireless broadband solutions for transportation and government applications to our customers in Turkey. We are confident that RADWIN’s products will enable us to grow our business and better serve our customers in the transportation segment. With RADWIN's proven track record and strong presence in the transportation industry, as recently demonstrated here in Turkey, we are also delighted to introduce FiberinMotion to our portfolio to deliver cutting-edge solutions for trains and metro’s on-the-move."
Gal Kohn, GM Europe, Middle East CIS N & West Africa, expressed great enthusiasm for the partnership with MIKOM, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with such a professional and expert company in the Turkish telecommunications market. MIKOM's extensive experience and market presence in the industry will significantly expand RADWIN's reach and offer high-capacity connectivity and robust performance for transportation, government, and telecom projects. We are confident that this partnership will unlock new opportunities, and we look forward to working together with MIKOM to provide exceptional solutions for their customers."
About RADWIN
RADWIN is a global provider of broadband wireless solutions that deliver fast broadband with unparalleled reliability. RADWIN solutions have been deployed in more than 180 countries and have a proven track record of delivering connectivity for mission-critical applications in industries such as transportation, mining, ports, and public safety, as well as backhaul, access and private network connectivity. With over 25 years of experience, RADWIN is the go-to-choice for dependable broadband solutions.
Visit: www.radwin.com
RADWIN Media Contact
Hagit Rafael Levi
Marketing Manager
T. +972-3-766-2832
Email: pr@radwin.com
About MIKOM
Founded in 2001, MIKOM Microwave Communications Systems has become one of the most prominent microwave communications companies in Turkey, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia, by putting innovation before anything else for its customers. Adamant in creating new technologies that provide the utmost excellence to connect people all around the globe, MIKOM is a global player, constantly moving forward in bringing new technologies to life in Turkey and in the CIS countries.
Visit: https://mikomsys.com
Mikom Media Contact
Serdar Kalkan
Serdar.kalkan@mikomsys.com
Hagit Rafael Levi
RADWIN
+972 54-654-7527
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube