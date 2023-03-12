Senate Committee Schedule: Sunday, March 12, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

SUNDAY, MARCH 12, 2023



FINANCE COMMITTEE

Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Sunday, March 12, 2023 – 12:00 p.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

HB 130/a K-12 PLUS PROGRAM (GARRATT/ROMERO GA)

CS/ HB 2 GENERAL APPROPRIATION ACT OF 2023 (SMALL/DIXON)

SB 146 /a TAX ADMINISTRATION CHANGES (SHENDO/HARPER)

SB 170 INCREASE JUROR COMPENSATION (SOULES)

SB 211 CAREER DEVELOPMENT SUCCESS PILOT PROGRAM (BRANDT/KERNAN)

SB 261 AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS SUPPORT (MAESTAS)

SB 318 JUDICIAL RETIREMENT SOLVENCY (INGLE)

CS/ SB 339 RENAME JUVENILE CONTINUUM GRANT FUND

(LOPEZ/SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 358 HEALTHY FOOD FINANCING ACT (HAMBLEN/KERNAN)

SB 362 STUDY REPLACING STATE AUDIT PROCESS (GONZALES)

SB 367 SCHOOL ATTENDANCE CHANGES (POPE)

CS/SB 404 VETERINARY LOAN REPAYMENT ACT (DIAMOND/WOODS)

SB 483 FOOTBALL MONDAY AS LEGAL HOLIDAY (SANCHEZ/PIRTLE)

HB 8/a CREATIVE INDUSTRIES DIVISION IN EDD (SZCZEPANSKI/STEINBORN)

HB 113/a MAGISTRATE COURT CHANGES (CHANDLER)

HB 365/a GEOTHERMAL CENTER & FUND (ROYBAL CABALLERO/FERRARY)

CS/ HB 533 SCHOOL GROUP INSURANCE CONTRIBUTIONS (LARA/FIGUEROA)

CS/ SB 267 TEMPORARY ASSISTANCE TO FAMILIES IN NEED

(LOPEZ/ORTIZ y PINO)

*SB 309 CAPITAL OUTLAY REAUTHORIZATIONS (RODRIGUEZ)

CS/ SB 169 CLIMATE INVESTMENT CENTER & FUND (STEFANICS/ORTEZ)

CS/ SB 19 LAW ENFORCEMENT & PUBLIC SAFETY TELECOMM (MAESTAS)

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

*CS/HB 525 WATER PROJECT FUND PROJECTS (HERRERA/EZZELL)

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Monday, March 13, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hour after Floor Session – Room 326

HB 362/a NURSE PRACTITIONER EMERGENCY MED DIRECTION

(ARMSTRONG/DIAMOND)

CS/CS/HB 384 SOCIAL WORKER & VETERINARIAN LICENSURE

(FIGUEROA/IVEY-SOTO)

HB 395/a DEV. DISABILITY SUPPORT PROVIDER EMPLOYEES (CATES/THOMSON)

HB 446/a LONG-TERM CARE FACILITY DEMENTIA TRAINING (SERRATO)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

RULES COMMITTEE

Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Sunday, March 12, 2023 – 11:00 a.m. – Room 321



PAULA TACKETT appointment

University of New Mexico Board of Regents (WIRTH)

WILLIAM PHELPS ANDERSON appointment

New Mexico Military Institute Board of Regents (INGLE)

LOGAN MICHAEL O’BRIEN appointment

Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents (INGLE)

CODY DENNIS RIVERA appointment

New Mexico Highlands University Board of Regents (CAMPOS)

DALVA LON MOELLENBERG appointment

Western New Mexico University Board of Regents (HEMPHILL)

REBECCA L. ANDERSON appointment

New Mexico School for the Deaf Board of Regents (RODRIGUEZ)



HB 233/a RLD REORGANIZATION (MATTHEWS)

HB 466/a ETHICS COMMISSION JURISDICTION (NIBERT/ROMERO)

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Sunday, March 12, 2023 – 11:00 a.m. – Room 311

SB 405 FOOD ACCESSIBILITY ACT (PIRTLE)

SB 476 SW ALBUQUERQUE ROAD REPAIRS (MAESTAS)

FL/HB 62 LIMIT CAR SALE LOCATIONS & SELLERS (REHM)

CS/HB 73/a BIOMARKER TESTING INSURANCE REQUIREMENTS (DIXON/GARRATT)

CS/HB 228 IMPROVEMENT SPECIAL ASSESSMENT ACT (SERRATO/SMALL)

CS/HB 299/a ELEVATOR SAFETY ACT (CASTELLANO/LORD)

HB 353 SOUTH CAMPUS TAX INCREMENT DEVELOPMENT DIST.

(HOCHMAN-VIGIL/MARTÍNEZ)

HB 309 NONPROFIT GAMING MACHINE MAX AWARD (HERNANDEZ/DIXON)

HB 368/a PASS-THROUGH ENTITY TAX CREDIT (HARPER/CADENA)

CS/S HB 115/a HOME INSPECTOR LICENSING EXAMINATION CHANGES

(CATES/FERRARY)

HB 118/a CREATE OFFICE OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP (LANE/DIXON)

CS/HB 105/a FREIGHT LOCOMOTIVE PERSONNEL REQUIREMENTS

(ALCON/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

HB 226 INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS & PROCUREMENT CODE (LARA)

HB 269/a FED INFO FOR COMMERCIAL DRIVER’S LICENSES (GARCIA/HARPER)

HB 270 EMERGENCY SUSPENSION OF TRUCKING LAWS (GARCIA)

HB 271 CAR ACCIDENTS REQUIRING REPORTS (SANCHEZ)

HB 286 MOTOR VEHICLE SUN SCREEN MATERIALS (HARPER/SARIÑANA)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

