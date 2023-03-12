Senate Committee Schedule: Sunday, March 12, 2023
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
FIRST SESSION, 2023
SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
SUNDAY, MARCH 12, 2023
Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.
FINANCE COMMITTEE
Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Sunday, March 12, 2023 – 12:00 p.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322
HB 130/a K-12 PLUS PROGRAM (GARRATT/ROMERO GA)
CS/ HB 2 GENERAL APPROPRIATION ACT OF 2023 (SMALL/DIXON)
SB 146 /a TAX ADMINISTRATION CHANGES (SHENDO/HARPER)
SB 170 INCREASE JUROR COMPENSATION (SOULES)
SB 211 CAREER DEVELOPMENT SUCCESS PILOT PROGRAM (BRANDT/KERNAN)
SB 261 AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS SUPPORT (MAESTAS)
SB 318 JUDICIAL RETIREMENT SOLVENCY (INGLE)
CS/ SB 339 RENAME JUVENILE CONTINUUM GRANT FUND
(LOPEZ/SEDILLO LOPEZ)
SB 358 HEALTHY FOOD FINANCING ACT (HAMBLEN/KERNAN)
SB 362 STUDY REPLACING STATE AUDIT PROCESS (GONZALES)
SB 367 SCHOOL ATTENDANCE CHANGES (POPE)
CS/SB 404 VETERINARY LOAN REPAYMENT ACT (DIAMOND/WOODS)
SB 483 FOOTBALL MONDAY AS LEGAL HOLIDAY (SANCHEZ/PIRTLE)
HB 8/a CREATIVE INDUSTRIES DIVISION IN EDD (SZCZEPANSKI/STEINBORN)
HB 113/a MAGISTRATE COURT CHANGES (CHANDLER)
HB 365/a GEOTHERMAL CENTER & FUND (ROYBAL CABALLERO/FERRARY)
CS/ HB 533 SCHOOL GROUP INSURANCE CONTRIBUTIONS (LARA/FIGUEROA)
CS/ SB 267 TEMPORARY ASSISTANCE TO FAMILIES IN NEED
(LOPEZ/ORTIZ y PINO)
*SB 309 CAPITAL OUTLAY REAUTHORIZATIONS (RODRIGUEZ)
CS/ SB 169 CLIMATE INVESTMENT CENTER & FUND (STEFANICS/ORTEZ)
CS/ SB 19 LAW ENFORCEMENT & PUBLIC SAFETY TELECOMM (MAESTAS)
For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 or via telephone at 1 699 444 9171
Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.
Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363
CONSERVATION COMMITTEE
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair
Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
*CS/HB 525 WATER PROJECT FUND PROJECTS (HERRERA/EZZELL)
For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748 or via telephone at +1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 824 0438 2748
To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871
HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair
Monday, March 13, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hour after Floor Session – Room 326
HB 362/a NURSE PRACTITIONER EMERGENCY MED DIRECTION
(ARMSTRONG/DIAMOND)
CS/CS/HB 384 SOCIAL WORKER & VETERINARIAN LICENSURE
(FIGUEROA/IVEY-SOTO)
HB 395/a DEV. DISABILITY SUPPORT PROVIDER EMPLOYEES (CATES/THOMSON)
HB 446/a LONG-TERM CARE FACILITY DEMENTIA TRAINING (SERRATO)
Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the zoom webinar https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 812 8733 6647
To provide written comments please email: SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481
RULES COMMITTEE
Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair
Sunday, March 12, 2023 – 11:00 a.m. – Room 321
PAULA TACKETT appointment
University of New Mexico Board of Regents (WIRTH)
WILLIAM PHELPS ANDERSON appointment
New Mexico Military Institute Board of Regents (INGLE)
LOGAN MICHAEL O’BRIEN appointment
Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents (INGLE)
CODY DENNIS RIVERA appointment
New Mexico Highlands University Board of Regents (CAMPOS)
DALVA LON MOELLENBERG appointment
Western New Mexico University Board of Regents (HEMPHILL)
REBECCA L. ANDERSON appointment
New Mexico School for the Deaf Board of Regents (RODRIGUEZ)
HB 233/a RLD REORGANIZATION (MATTHEWS)
HB 466/a ETHICS COMMISSION JURISDICTION (NIBERT/ROMERO)
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 819 4419 1844
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov
Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Rules Committee Procedures.
Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746
TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair
Sunday, March 12, 2023 – 11:00 a.m. – Room 311
SB 405 FOOD ACCESSIBILITY ACT (PIRTLE)
SB 476 SW ALBUQUERQUE ROAD REPAIRS (MAESTAS)
FL/HB 62 LIMIT CAR SALE LOCATIONS & SELLERS (REHM)
CS/HB 73/a BIOMARKER TESTING INSURANCE REQUIREMENTS (DIXON/GARRATT)
CS/HB 228 IMPROVEMENT SPECIAL ASSESSMENT ACT (SERRATO/SMALL)
CS/HB 299/a ELEVATOR SAFETY ACT (CASTELLANO/LORD)
HB 353 SOUTH CAMPUS TAX INCREMENT DEVELOPMENT DIST.
(HOCHMAN-VIGIL/MARTÍNEZ)
HB 309 NONPROFIT GAMING MACHINE MAX AWARD (HERNANDEZ/DIXON)
HB 368/a PASS-THROUGH ENTITY TAX CREDIT (HARPER/CADENA)
CS/S HB 115/a HOME INSPECTOR LICENSING EXAMINATION CHANGES
(CATES/FERRARY)
HB 118/a CREATE OFFICE OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP (LANE/DIXON)
CS/HB 105/a FREIGHT LOCOMOTIVE PERSONNEL REQUIREMENTS
(ALCON/ROYBAL CABALLERO)
HB 226 INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS & PROCUREMENT CODE (LARA)
HB 269/a FED INFO FOR COMMERCIAL DRIVER’S LICENSES (GARCIA/HARPER)
HB 270 EMERGENCY SUSPENSION OF TRUCKING LAWS (GARCIA)
HB 271 CAR ACCIDENTS REQUIRING REPORTS (SANCHEZ)
HB 286 MOTOR VEHICLE SUN SCREEN MATERIALS (HARPER/SARIÑANA)
Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 856 1444 0294
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov
Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary
– Room 323 (505) 986-4265