Arrest Made in Robbery (Fear) Offenses in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Robbery offenses that occurred in the Third District.

In each of the below Robbery (Fear) offenses the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect gestures as if they had a weapon and took property from the victim.

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at approximately 6:40 pm, in the 3200 Block of 13th Street Northwest. CCN: 23-007-567

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 7:43 pm in the 1300 Block of Kenyon Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-009-088

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately 8:18 pm in the 1300 block of Kenyon Street Northwest. CCN: 23-009-701

On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at approximately 6:48 pm in the 3200 block of 11 th Street Northwest. CCN: 23-019-711

On Monday, February 20, 2023, at approximately 6:16 pm in the 2800 Block of 13th Street Northwest. CCN: 23-027-941

On Friday, February 24, 2023, at approximately 7:42 pm in the 1300 block of Kenyon Street Northwest. CCN: 23-030-246

On Saturday, February 25, 2023, at approximately 7:45 pm in the 1300 block of Kenyon Street Northwest. CCN: 23-030-722

On Saturday, March 4, 2023, at approximately 7:09 pm at the intersection of 14 th Street and Fairmont Street Northwest CCN 23-034-623

In each of the below Attempt Robbery (Fear) offenses the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect gestured as if he had a weapon and demanded property from the victim. The suspect did not obtain property from the victim.

Monday, January 16, 2023, at approximately 8:22 pm in the 1000 of Kenyon Street Northwest. CCN: 23-008-550

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, at approximately 7:19 pm in the 1300 block of Kenyon Street Northwest. CCN: 23037440

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested by Third District officers and charged with the above offenses.

###