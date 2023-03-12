Senate Passes Legislation on Issues Ranging from Health Care Delivery and Funding, Career and Technical Education, to the Promotion of Agritourism in New Mexico

For Immediate Release

New Mexico Senate Floor Wrap for March 11, 2023

With one week until the First Session of the 56th Legislature adjourns sine die, the Senate convened for an afternoon floor session on March 11, 2023. Through the legislation passed today the Senate is making solar energy more affordable, ensuring Medicaid recipients have transportation to medical care, and supporting programs proven to be vital for New Mexico’s youth. Additionally the Senate passed legislation which:

Commemorates New Mexico’s Views and Traditions

The Senate approved several measures to create commemorative special registration license plates, honoring a series of organizations. Senate Bill 305 commemorates the centennial of the historic U.S. Route 66, Senate Bill 284 celebrates the New Mexico Special Olympics, and Senate Bill 276 to memorialize the contributions of Make-A-Wish New Mexico. Through the creation of these commemorative plates, a portion of registration costs will go to support corresponding statewide organizations.

Holds Firearm Manufacturers and Vendors Accountable

On a vote of 24-15 the Senate passed Senate Bill 428, the Firearms in Unfair Practices Act. Senate Bill 428 amends the New Mexico Unfair Practices Act to hold firearm manufacturers and vendors accountable when they knowingly violate state or federal law relating to the manufacture, advertising, distribution or sale of a firearm, device, part or accessory. Additionally, the Firearms in Unfair Practices Act enumerates fines that an individual may encounter if found in violation of the statute. In particular, this legislation is key in addressing the manufacture, sale and marketing of machine guns or automatic weapons which are in violation of current federal law.

“Throughout the legislative session, the Senate Judiciary Committee has held multiple hearings considering how to address the epidemic of gun violence, while safeguarding the rights of responsible gun owners,” said Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Joseph Cervantes (D-Las Cruces). “Senate Bill 428 is legislation that is carefully crafted to ensure compliance with existing state and federal law. Through this bill, New Mexico has an effective, enforceable way to help keep our communities safe from illegal firearms.”

Restructures the Rehiring of Retirees

As state agencies continue to revitalize New Mexico’s workforce, Senate Bill 124 establishes guidelines for state employers to consider when rehiring a public employee who previously retired from the Public Employees Retirement Association. Through this legislation, the subsequent employment will not impact a retiree’s collection of benefits and subsequent employment cannot exceed 36 months. If signed into law, the provisions within Senate Bill 124 will sunset to ensure agencies and lawmakers can validate the framework’s effectiveness. For retired members of the Educational Retiree Board seeking to return to the educational workforce,Senate Bill 492 extends the amount of time a retiree may return to work without suspending their retirement benefits from the three years currently allowed, to five.

Fairly Compensates Public Service

On a bipartisan vote of 32-9, the Senate approved a pay increase for select members of the Executive for the first time in 20 years. To account for changes to the cost of living since the last pay increase which was passed in 2002, Senate Bill 442 raises the annual salaries for the Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, State Auditor, State Treasurer, and Attorney General, effective June 2023. An increase in the annual salary for the Governor of New Mexico is also included, and will take effect January 2027.

Additional legislation passed on the Senate Floor today:

SB 142 – (Senate Floor Substitute) CREATING A STANDARDIZED , REGISTRATION PLATE FOR PUBLIC PURPOSES

SB 017 — DENTAL INSURANCE CHANGES

SB 485 — NON-EMERGENCY MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION

SB 513 — CREATE CRIME OF SWATTING

SB 432 — LOW-INCOME SOLAR ACT

SB 328 — FOSTERING CONNECTIONS ELIGIBILITY

