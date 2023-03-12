The Raw Botanics Co. Releases a Pillow Spray with a Unique Adaptogen Blend of Botanicals
We are excited to launch our newest product, the Raw Botanics Co Pillow Mist, which combines the soothing properties of CBD and natural botanicals to help promote a restful night's sleep”SAN DIEGO, CA, 92130, March 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Raw Botanics Co, a well-known brand that specializes in luxury natural wellness product that combine functional mushrooms and apoptogenic plants is proud to announce the release of its new formula for one its top selling products, “Soothing Pillow Mist." This innovative pillow spray is infused with a unique blend of calming adaptogens and botanicals, including Eucalyptol, Linalool, Lavender, Patchouli, Ylang Ylang, Grapefruit, Eucalyptus oil and Hemp Derived CBD.
Raw Botanics CBD Pillow Mist is a one-of-a-kind blend of Ayurvedic botanicals designed to help you sleep and relax. Pillow Mist will not make you drowsy or tired; rather, it will support your natural sleep rhythm, allowing you to wake up feeling refreshed and restored. Raw Botanics pillow mist is designed so that as the user moves during the night, more mist is released from the pillow fibers to support a good night's sleep.
This product is a perfect addition to the company's line of natural wellness products that are formulated to help users feel their best. The Pillow Mist is made with high-quality, natural ingredients and is free from harsh chemicals, making it safe for use on the skin and for inhalation through the fabric of the sheets and pillow.
According to recent studies, nearly 70 million Americans experience sleep problems, including insomnia, sleep apnea, and restless leg syndrome. The National Sleep Foundation recommends that adults get 7-9 hours of sleep per night, but many people fall short of that goal due to stress, anxiety, or physical discomfort.
Raw Botanics recognized this issue and saw an opportunity to use its expertise in plant and mushroom adaptogens to create a unique sleep aid that could help people improve their sleep quality. Raw Botanics is the first company to offer CBD in this delivery method.
Pillow Mist is easy to use and can be sprayed directly onto a pillow or bedding before bedtime. The CBD in the product interacts with the body's endocannabinoid system, which helps regulate sleep and wake cycles, while the Lavender, Patchouli, and Ylang Ylang provide a calming effect that helps users fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.
"We are excited to launch our newest product, the Raw Botanics Co Pillow Mist, which combines the soothing properties of CBD and natural botanicals to help promote a restful night's sleep," said the CEO of Raw Botanics Co. Brendan Smith "We believe that our customers will love this innovative new product and appreciate the benefits that it can bring to their daily lives."
The Raw Botanics Co Pillow Mist is available for purchase on the company's website, https://rawbotanics.com/products/lavender-eucalyptus-pillow-spray-with-hemp-oil, and will be available for purchase in select retail locations soon.
About The Raw Botanics Co: The Raw Botanics Co is a trusted and reputable wellness brand that is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality products. The company's products are made with natural and organic ingredients, and are free from harsh chemicals and synthetic additives. The Raw Botanics Co believes in the power of nature and is dedicated to helping its customers feel their best through the healing powers of Plants and Mushrooms.
For more information about The Raw Botanics Co Pillow Mist or to purchase the product, please visit https://rawbotanics.com/products/lavender-eucalyptus-pillow-spray-with-hemp-oil
