Raw Botanics partners with Saffron & Sage to bring natural wellness products to San Diego's Premier Holistic Health Spa
Raw Botanics' commitment to using only natural, plant-based ingredients aligns perfectly with our mission at Saffron & Sage.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, March 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Raw Botanics Co, a leading provider of natural wellness products, is pleased to announce its partnership with Saffron & Sage - San Diego's Premier Holistic Health and wellness club. The partnership aims to offer Raw Botanics' range of natural wellness products to Saffron & Sage's sophisticated, health-conscious clientele. As part of the partnership, Saffron & Sage's Spiritual Director, Founder and CEO, Cristin Smith has also joined the Raw Botanics Board of Advisors.
Raw Botanics Founders Les Kollegian and Brendan Smith were seeking to work with a select group of retail locations, and they found that holistic health wellness center's were a perfect fit to introduce Raw Botanics' products. The partnership with Saffron & Sage has blossomed, and both companies are excited to bring high-quality natural wellness products to San Diego's thriving health and wellness community.
Raw Botanics' products are made with natural, plant and mushroom based ingredients and are designed to enhance the overall health and wellness of the body and mind. From CBD-infused tinctures to soothing topicals, Raw Botanics' products are formulated to support the body's natural healing process.
Saffron & Sage is a holistic health club that offers a range of services, including yoga, meditation, acupuncture, and massage therapy. The club's mission is to provide a nurturing and supportive environment where individuals can explore their own health and wellness journey.
Cristin Smith, Spiritual Director, Founder and CEO of Saffron & Sage, is excited to join the Raw Botanics Board of Advisors. "Raw Botanics' commitment to using only natural, plant-based ingredients aligns perfectly with our mission at Saffron & Sage," says Smith. "We are thrilled to offer our clients access to Raw Botanics' high-quality natural wellness products."
Les Kollegian, Co-Founder of Raw Botanics, is equally excited about the partnership. "We are honored to partner with Saffron & Sage and to have Cristin Smith join our Board of Advisors," says Kollegian. "Our companies share a commitment to promoting health and wellness through natural, holistic approaches, and we look forward to working together to bring our products to San Diego's health-conscious community."
